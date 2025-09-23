Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand

Lenovo has discontinued pre-orders of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 game due to heightened demand. The tech giant revealed on Friday that it won’t be able to fulfill some pre-orders for its latest gaming handheld directly on its main website.

The update follows a flurry of reported delays to customers last week. The company said it initially resorted to shipping the delayed orders as quickly as possible, but got overwhelmed by the demand and later decided to cancel some of them.

Lenovo says more units are coming

Lenovo acknowledged that more units were already on their way to major retailers globally. The consumer electronics company confirmed to customers that they can expect to see the availability of Legion Go 2 in retail outlets in the coming weeks. The firm added that there will also be an improvement on its websites.

Lenovo said it canceled the pre-orders because it doesn’t believe in holding onto customer payments for products it can’t ship promptly. The tech giant said once it replenishes its online inventory, its main website will show updated availability, and ordering will resume.

The plan to cancel pre-orders was met with unhappy customers, with one stating on Reddit that Lenovo can’t just state some orders will be canceled without stating which ones and why. The customer called for more transparency from Lenovo, saying customers should know if the delays are linked to discount codes.

Lenovo didn’t disclose the long delay for those prepared to wait. It only promised to be more cautious moving forward on how it handles its pre-orders.

The new handheld was introduced on September 5 at IFA Berlin alongside a lineup of other devices. According to the report, the handheld device runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip. It’s also paired with up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The device features an 8.8-inch OLED screen, detachable controllers, and a 78Wh battery that’s 50% higher in capacity than its predecessor.

The pre-orders of the hardware upgrades on the Windows 11 handheld also came with a much bigger price. Lenovo revealed in a press release that the device launched in a single Eclipse Black colourway, with a price of 999 euros. The company released four variants of the device, including the base model with an AMD Ryzen Z2 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, an AMD Z2 with 32GB RAM and 1TB of storage, an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme variant with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a top-end spec with 2TB storage.

The Legion Go 2 features up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB of M.2 PCIe SSD (Gen 4) storage. The storage can be expanded to 2TB through a microSD card slot.

Lenovo brings Xbox front-end to ROG Xbox Ally

The tech giant revealed last week that the Legion Go 2 will get the new Xbox interface present on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally devices. The initiative makes the device the first handheld outside Asus to come with the custom OS experience that aims to keep Windows operations in the background.

Lenovo acknowledged that the new Xbox interface will be ready and available on the Legion Go 2 in spring 2026. The device will allow users to manually switch to the Xbox full-screen experience. Essentially, the handheld boots straight into an Xbox app instead of loading the full Windows shell. By so doing, it allocates more system resources to running games and improving performance.

Lenovo will release the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds on October 16. Xbox also revealed that the Asus handhelds will not be permanently exclusive to those systems, but it will start rolling them out to other devices over time.

