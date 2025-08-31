Liam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Is New On Streaming This Week

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson in “The Naked Gun.” Paramount Pictures

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s reboot of the comedy classic The Naked Gun is new on streaming this week with bonus features.

Rated PG-13, The Naked Gun opened in theaters on Aug. 1. The movie is based on Leslie Nielsen’s comedy spoof franchise that began with the 1982 ABC sitcom Police Squad! in which Nielsen starred as bumbling police Det. Frank Drebin.

Nielsen and company then moved to the big screen in 1988 — where they were joined by Priscilla Presley — with The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! and two more films followed: The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear in 1991 and The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult in 1993.

The logline for the reboot of The Naked Gun reads, “Only one man has the particular set of skills … to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in The Naked Gun.”

Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment recently announced that the new version of The Naked Gun will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 2, on digital streaming via premium video on demand.

The film will be available for purchase on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube for $24.99. Since digital rentals are $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent the film for $19.99 for 48 hours.

The Naked Gun also stars Anderson as Beth Davenport, who teams with Frank to investigate billionaire tech guru Richard Caine (Danny Huston), who is the prime suspect in connection with the mysterious death of Beth’s brother.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy and Eddie Yu.

Purchased Copies Of Liam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Come With Several Bonus Features

In addition to receiving the film, consumers who purchase Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun on PVOD will receive several bonus features, including featurettes, deleted, alternate and extended scenes and mock ads, according to a press release from Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment.

The featurettes include:

A Legacy of Laughter: Join the cast and crew as they dive into what keeps the crime hard and the guns naked in this all-new installment of the Naked Gun franchise.

Son of a (Naked) Gun: Only one man has the particular set of skills to lead Police Squad! Find out what makes Liam Neeson the perfect Frank Drebin Jr.

On Set of a Set Within a Set that’s in a Set: Take a look within a look for a look into the reality-bending hospital scene that takes practical effects to a whole new dimension.

The Funny Femme Fatale: Pamela Anderson embodies the perfect femme fatale in her role as Beth Davenport.

The Really Unusual Suspects: Get to know the cast who steal the show by playing it straight.

Dropping the Balls: Explore the production and stunt team behind the ball-dropping finale sequence.

The outtakes include:

Outtakes Montage: Breaking the law is easy. Playing it straight? Not so much.

WWFC Outtakes: See the quips and digs beyond the punches at the WWFC match in these outtakes.

The deleted, alternate and extended scenes include:

Bank Fight #1: Extended

Bank Fight #2: Extended

Noir Opening: Alternate

Last Year’s Incident Joke: Alternate

Cane’s Boardroom: Deleted

Beth Scat: Extended

Frank Sees Wolf: Deleted

Tivo: Alternate

Facade Moment: Extended

Frank and Ed See Balls: Deleted

Skybox: Deleted

Beth Weapons: Extended

Frank Rant in Octagon: Deleted

Frank and Cane Under Arena: Extended

Frank and Ed Under Arena: Deleted

Revenge Kill Speech: Extended

The mock ads include:

Gorilla Nut: Try this enhanced drink supplement for men.

Muscle Slime: Want to get ripped? All you need is Muscle Slime.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer and produced by Seth McFarlane, The Naked Gun is new on PVOD on Tuesday.

