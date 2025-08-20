Lib Work Joins Bitcoin Wave with $3.3M Treasury Strategy for 2025

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/20 02:00
Bitcoin
BTC$113 202,53-2,43%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10017-0,77%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00004066-6,20%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00711-1,38%

TLDR

  • Lib Work, a Japanese 3D housing firm, has announced a Bitcoin treasury strategy worth 500 million yen, or $3.3 million.
  • The company plans to acquire Bitcoin between September and December 2025 to hedge against inflation and prepare for global expansion.
  • Over 289 companies worldwide now hold more than 3.67 million BTC, with Lib Work joining this growing trend of Bitcoin treasury adoption.
  • Lib Work’s decision reflects a broader movement in Japan’s corporate sector, where more companies are turning to cryptocurrency holdings.
  • Japan’s favorable regulatory environment and potential tax reforms are driving increased corporate interest in Bitcoin treasury strategies.

Lib Work, a Japanese 3D housing manufacturer, has announced a new Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company plans to acquire Bitcoin worth 500 million yen ($3.3 million) between September and December 2025. This strategic move aims to hedge against inflation and prepare for future international expansion.

The decision follows a growing trend among Japanese firms adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies. Over 289 companies globally now hold more than 3.67 million BTC, valued at around $418 billion. Lib Work, citing inflationary pressures, believes Bitcoin offers a better alternative to cash deposits.

Lib Work’s Strategy for Bitcoin Acquisition

Lib Work’s phased approach to acquiring Bitcoin is designed to protect its assets. The company will buy the cryptocurrency gradually over the next year to manage risks. “We see Bitcoin as a crucial part of our strategy to prepare for future challenges,” said a Lib Work spokesperson.

https://x.com/LibWork_jp/status/1957286371359383648

The firm’s Bitcoin treasury strategy reflects a broader movement in Japan, with many public companies shifting towards cryptocurrency. As inflation risks rise, more companies are looking for ways to diversify their holdings. Lib Work follows in the footsteps of firms like Metaplanet Inc, which holds significant Bitcoin assets.

Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Expands in Japan

Lib Work’s announcement aligns with the growing trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption across Japan. In addition to Lib Work, companies such as Remixpoint have raised large funds dedicated to Bitcoin investments. Remixpoint raised 31.5 billion yen ($215 million) to accumulate 3,000 BTC.

The Japanese government has played a role in this adoption, offering favorable regulatory support for Bitcoin and crypto assets. New tax reforms could reduce capital gains taxes on crypto assets from 55% to a flat 20%. This regulatory clarity is expected to encourage further Bitcoin treasury strategies among Japanese firms.

Metaplanet and Other Leaders in Bitcoin Treasury Adoption

Metaplanet Inc. leads Asian companies in Bitcoin holdings, holding 18,113 BTC worth $2.1 billion. The company achieved a remarkable 468% Bitcoin yield in Q2 2025, making it the fourth-largest corporate holder globally. Other companies, including Bakkt Holdings, are following suit by transforming traditional businesses into Bitcoin-oriented operations.

Japan’s supportive regulatory environment continues to drive corporate Bitcoin adoption, with financial institutions launching new services. The increasing number of companies using Bitcoin treasury strategies highlights the growing belief in digital assets.

The post Lib Work Joins Bitcoin Wave with $3.3M Treasury Strategy for 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0,00002149-4,19%
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00029-42,00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02569-4,21%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0912+24,93%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1379-9,92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01917-2,69%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10031-0,70%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion