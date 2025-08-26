LIBRA Promoter Made $12 Million from Kanye West’s YZY Token

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 06:25
Threshold
T$0.01564-6.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09992-0.67%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01267-2.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0125-9.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018902-7.68%
YZY
YZY$0.555-18.74%

LIBRA promoter Hayden Davis was directly involved in the YZY snipe, apparently earning him $12 million. This happened less than a week after a Federal Judge unfroze his assets in an ongoing suit.

“Crime is legal now” is a popular mantra in today’s crypto community, but this seems beyond the pale. Prominent observers have claimed that Davis’ willful criminality is “almost fascinating.”

Hayden Davis’ YZY Involvement

Celebrity meme coins can make for hot commodities in crypto, but the recent YZY incident highlights the underlying dangers. Kanye West’s new meme coin quickly surged to $3 billion and plummeted, leading to fears of a scam.

Today, Bubblemaps made the bold claim that Hayden Davis was personally involved in the YZY snipe:

Blockchain data already suggested that LIBRA promoters were involved in YZY, but there’s now distinct proof for Hayden Davis specifically. Several diversion methods helped conceal these connections, including CCTP transfers, shared deposits, and more, but these methods didn’t throw investigators off.

Davis was one of the main promoters for LIBRA, a famous rug pull that involved the Argentinian president, and he’s been involved in several other prominent scams. Still, this latest incident is particularly galling for a few reasons.

A Culture of Total Impunity

Less than a week ago, a US federal judge unfroze Hayden Davis’ assets in a LIBRA-related case, which made him a plausible actor in the YZY snipe. That is to say, if he had insider knowledge, these unfrozen assets could allow him to easily capitalize on this new opportunity.

Last week’s incident alone stirred up the community’s anger, especially comparing Davis’ light treatment to Roman Storm’s prosecution. Hayden Davis seemingly participated in a YZY snipe a few days after winning a partial reprieve over LIBRA, and the community is apoplectic.

This sort of willful impunity beggars belief. If this continues, there are countless downstream effects that could harm the whole ecosystem. Incidents like this can do a lot to sap the community’s support and encourage its future opponents.

What kind of environment are we creating, if someone can skate past legal consequences to immediately manipulate the market again? How can we even build useful technology under these circumstances? Wouldn’t aspiring blockchain engineers simply decide that market manipulation is a more profitable growth industry?

All that is to say, Hayden Davis’ YZY involvement is one more incident in a long list of criminal activities. 2025 has likely been crypto’s worst year for hacks, scams, and frauds, and it isn’t slowing down. Sniping incidents like this could be part of the meme coin sector as long as it exists.

The post LIBRA Promoter Made $12 Million from Kanye West’s YZY Token appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/hayden-davis-libra-yzy-snipe-backlash/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001648-4.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001749-8.52%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Partager
Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide

Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide

The cryptocurrency market experienced notable turmoil as Bitcoin‘s price dipped below the $110,000 mark, nearing the critical threshold of $108,000. This descent occurred despite the absence of significant triggers in the market today.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/26 05:18
Partager
Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

TLDR Sharps Soars 40% on $400M Solana-Backed Treasury Play, Dips After-Hours Sharps Unveils $400M SOL Strategy, Stock Rockets Before Cooling Off Sharps Bets Big on Solana: $400M PIPE Fuels 40% Stock Surge SOL Surge: Sharps to Build $400M Treasury With Solana as Core Asset Sharps Rallies on Solana Treasury Pivot, Eyes Long-Term Crypto Returns Sharps [...] The post Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$187.18-9.57%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04344-7.15%
Core DAO
CORE$0.431-10.82%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 06:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrencies Grapple with Bitcoin’s Downward Slide

Sharps Technology Stock: Surges 40% as It Unveils $400M Solana-Focused Digital Asset Treasury

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Best Crypto to Buy After BNB Crash — Investors Shift to Ethereum & MAGACOIN FINANCE in 2025