LibWork Embraces Bitcoin to Protect Finances and Drive Growth

Japanese 3D-printed housing company LibWork has announced plans to add Bitcoin to its corporate treasury. The move is a major step into digital finance, and comes only weeks after the company started to use NFTs to secure house designs on the blockchain.

According to the details of a board statement, LibWork confirmed that it will purchase 500 million Japanese yen, worth about $3.3 million in Bitcoin.

Why LibWork is buying Bitcoin

The company said the decision was aimed at protecting reserves from inflationary risks in Japan and reducing reliance on cash holdings.

By adopting Bitcoin, LibWork hopes to strengthen its balance sheet while preparing for future growth on an international scale.

LibWork is best known for its 3D-printed housing projects. Now, it is expanding its strategy to include financial assets like Bitcoin.

The company plans to purchase Bitcoin gradually from September through December, using crypto exchanges, via a risk management system. At current prices, LibWork can acquire around 28 BTC.

This would place the company among the top 110 global firms with Bitcoin treasuries, according to public records.

The choice of Bitcoin shows that there is an ongoing rise in corporate confidence in crypto as an alternative to traditional reserves. Considering Bitcoin’s capped supply and independence from central banks, the asset is viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation.

NFTs secure LibWork’s housing design.s

LibWork’s blockchain journey started in July when it launched its first NFT-backed house blueprint. The Lib Earth House Model B became the company’s first design issued as a non-fungible token.

The NFT acts as a certificate of authenticity and stores ownership details alongside the blueprint’s history on-chain. By doing so, LibWork is attempting to prevent unauthorised copying of its 3D-printed designs, which are highly dependent on digital files.

Even though LibWork’s $3.3 million Bitcoin allocation is small compared to giants like Tesla or MicroStrategy, it still carries symbolic weight. LibWork operates outside the tech and finance sectors, and shows how blockchain adoption is spreading into industries like construction and real estate.

Analysts believe that LibWork’s move could inspire more Japanese mid-sized firms to consider crypto reserves. If more companies start to jump on the bandwagon, Bitcoin’s position as a mainstream corporate asset may gain strength in Asia.

What Does The Future Hold?

LibWork is planning to complete its phased Bitcoin purchases before the end of December. If successful, the move could encourage other Japanese companies to diversify their treasuries with crypto.

The firm is also expected to expand its NFT housing initiative and even link more designs to blockchain-based ownership certificates. Over time, this could create a new distribution model for printed 3D homes that is more efficient and adaptable to cross-border demand.

LibWork’s embrace of Bitcoin and NFTs is setting up the company as a giant in both housing and digital assets. Its example shows how any company can use blockchain technology to strengthen its finances, protect intellectual property and prepare for the future.

The post LibWork Embraces Bitcoin to Protect Finances and Drive Growth appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.