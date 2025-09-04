Lido Launches GG Vault for One-Click Access to DeFi Yields

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:16
The Lido Ecosystem Foundation has rolled out its new GG Vault (GGV), a streamlined solution designed to give crypto users quick and easy access to diversified, high-yield DeFi strategies.

GG Vault, which is now available via the new Earn tab, will automatically deploy user deposits across a basket of trusted DeFi protocols, helping investors earn yield without having to manage multiple positions themselves

With the launch, users can deposit ETH, WETH, stETH, and wstETH, with GGV automatically allocating funds across DeFi protocols like Uniswap, Aave, Euler, Balancer, Gearbox, Fluid, and Morpho. The goal is to simplify what has traditionally been a multi-step process, bringing multiple yield strategies under one roof.

“People want access to higher-rewarding strategies without juggling multiple venues,” said Jakov Buratović, the master of DeFi at the Lido Ecosystem Foundation, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. “GGV in Earn answers that demand by making diversified strategies available in one click, while DVV provides a straightforward path to supporting validator diversity and robustness. Together, they show how Lido is evolving access to both yield opportunities and decentralization.”

Alongside GGV, Lido also launched the Decentralised Validator Vault (DVV), which aims to spread Ethereum’s validation process across more participants. When users deposit into DVV, their funds are routed to different validator networks, helping improve the system’s security and diversity. On top of regular staking rewards, users can also earn extra tokens from the participating validator networks

The new Earn tab consolidates these offerings, providing a unified hub for Lido’s products.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/02/lido-launches-gg-vault-for-one-click-access-to-defi-yields

