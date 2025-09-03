Lido launches GG Vault to obtain DeFi income with one click

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, the Lido Ecosystem Foundation announced the launch of GG Vault ( GGV ). Through the new Earn page , users can automatically allocate assets such as ETH , WETH , stETH , and wstETH to multiple DeFi protocols, including Uniswap , Aave , Euler , Balancer , Gearbox , Fluid , and Morpho, with a single click. This allows for diversified, high-yield strategies without the need to manually manage multiple positions. Lido also launched the Decentralized Validator Vault ( DVV ), which supports the diversification of Ethereum validators and allows users to earn additional token rewards. The new Earn page integrates these products.