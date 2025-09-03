Lido launches GG Vault to obtain DeFi income with one click

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, the Lido Ecosystem Foundation announced the launch of GG Vault ( GGV ). Through the new Earn page , users can automatically allocate assets such as ETH , WETH , stETH , and wstETH to multiple DeFi protocols, including Uniswap , Aave , Euler , Balancer , Gearbox , Fluid , and Morpho, with a single click. This allows for diversified, high-yield strategies without the need to manually manage multiple positions. Lido also launched the Decentralized Validator Vault ( DVV ), which supports the diversification of Ethereum validators and allows users to earn additional token rewards. The new Earn page integrates these products.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.