Lido launches GG Vault to obtain DeFi income with one click

Par : PANews
2025/09/03 21:44
Instadapp
FLUID$6.4874+4.66%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9676+4.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00162+0.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258+1.86%
AaveToken
AAVE$325.58+4.88%

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, the Lido Ecosystem Foundation announced the launch of GG Vault ( GGV ). Through the new Earn page , users can automatically allocate assets such as ETH , WETH , stETH , and wstETH to multiple DeFi protocols, including Uniswap , Aave , Euler , Balancer , Gearbox , Fluid , and Morpho, with a single click. This allows for diversified, high-yield strategies without the need to manually manage multiple positions. Lido also launched the Decentralized Validator Vault ( DVV ), which supports the diversification of Ethereum validators and allows users to earn additional token rewards. The new Earn page integrates these products.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.752-0.07%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

In this article, PANews lists 5 listed companies that launched crypto reserve plans. These companies generally increased their investment after Trump won the election. However, with the obvious correction of the crypto market, high-level purchases have led to a general increase in floating losses. Among them, Strategy&#39;s floating losses on Bitcoin holdings during this period have exceeded US$4 billion, while Metaplanet, Semler Scientific, SOL Strategies and other companies have also suffered book losses of more than 10 million US dollars, and their stock price performance has also experienced roller coaster-like fluctuations.
Solana
SOL$211.01+4.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.427+1.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003+2.00%
Partager
PANews2025/04/08 18:04
Partager
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017774+0.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1528+90.52%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge