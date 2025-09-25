Lido: NEST proposals, a system designed to establish the technical foundation for LDO token buybacks, are now open for voting.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to an official Lido announcement, a proposal to build a modular system, NEST, is now open for voting. This system aims to use stETH in the Lido DAO treasury to repurchase LDO. If the proposal is approved, the first actual repurchase test is expected to take place in December 2025. NEST is a response to the current LDO repurchase discussion. While NEST is not a repurchase proposal, it lays the technical foundation for a possible future repurchase mechanism. It is designed to simplify the stETH to LDO conversion process, and the LDO obtained from the conversion will be automatically sent to the Lido DAO treasury. This proposal only covers the development of the NEST architecture. Activation of the architecture will require a separate on-chain vote. If the proposal is approved, research will be carried out immediately, and a timetable and detailed design plan will be developed.