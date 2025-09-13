Likely to trade in a range between 7.1080 and 7.1240 – UOB Group

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:01
Secretum
SER$0.0001995--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016442+2.91%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006372+15.18%
MAY
MAY$0.04428+2.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.1634+2.30%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11335+3.04%

US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range between 7.1080 and 7.1240. In the longer run, room for USD to drop below 7.1100; any decline is likely to be slow, and 7.1000 may not come into view so soon, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Any decline is likely to be slow

24-HOUR VIEW: “We expected USD to ‘trade in a range between 7.1100 and 7.1250’ yesterday. USD then traded in a range of 7.1127/7.1260 before closing largely unchanged at 7.1131 (-0.09%). The price action provides no fresh clues. Today, we expect USD to trade between 7.1080 and 7.1240.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held the same view since Monday (08 Sep, spot at 7.1285), in which we highlighted that ‘while the downward bias is building, USD must first close below 7.1100 before a sustained decline can be expected.’ Since then, USD has been edging lower, and while there is room for USD to drop below 7.1100, given that there has been no significant increase in downward momentum, the pace of any decline is likely to be slow. The major support at 7.1000 may not come into view so soon. On the upside, if USD breaks above 7.1350 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 7.1400), it would indicate that it is likely to trade in a range rather than edging lower.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-71080-and-71240-uob-group-202509121059

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006067+4.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-6.24%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Partager
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.0091-5.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.94+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11331+3.22%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Partager
Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, and Chainlink, an oracle network, have announced an integration of the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process. The partnership will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions. According to the announcement, the two companies are set to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.779+2.69%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01836-3.77%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 01:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

Chainlink Cements 62% Dominance After Inking Major Polymarket Deal to Supercharge Prediction Market Accuracy