Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies After Alleged Police Clash

Rapper Lil Nas X was slapped with four felony charges by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office Monday, days after he was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly charging at police officers who responded to reports of the rapper walking naked on a busy street.
Lil Nas X was charged with four felonies Monday. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting executive officer, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office confirmed to Forbes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/08/25/lil-nas-x-charged-with-four-felonies-after-alleged-los-angeles-police-clash/