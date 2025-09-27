The post Limp Bizkit’s New Single Is Climbing Charts Like It’s 1999 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LEEDS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns) Redferns Nu metal’s resurgence has taken over the heavy music scene and Limp Bizkit have once again proved that with their latest single, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen.” The single is currently No.1 on a number of Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Alternative Digital Song Sales, and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts. According to Billboard, Limp Bizkit’s new single has amassed over 2.6 million US streams since September 18th. Limp Bizkit’s New Single “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is the first Limp Bizkit track to hit No.1 on a Billboard songs chart since their 1999 single, “Re-Arranged.” While the new song is stand-alone single, it’s one of the best tracks Limp Bizkit has put out in well over a decade – the band’s 2020 comeback album Still Sucks was fairly underwhelming. Between Fred Durst’s quirky and borderline corny bars and Wes Borland’s bouncy riffs, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” feels like the type of song fans were expecting to hear on their highly anticipated comeback LP. It’s not going to win over any new fans, but it will certainly please the loyal nu metal fans that have stuck with the band even after their disastrous Woodstock ’99 performance. However, Limp Bizkit’s newfound popularity isn’t just with their original nu metal fanbase. Gen Z has played a massive role in bringing nu metal back to the top of the heavy metal food chain, with acts like Korn, Deftones, and Slipknot seeing their biggest streaming numbers and headline shows to date. Limp Bizkit are currently rocking 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify,… The post Limp Bizkit’s New Single Is Climbing Charts Like It’s 1999 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LEEDS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns) Redferns Nu metal’s resurgence has taken over the heavy music scene and Limp Bizkit have once again proved that with their latest single, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen.” The single is currently No.1 on a number of Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Alternative Digital Song Sales, and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts. According to Billboard, Limp Bizkit’s new single has amassed over 2.6 million US streams since September 18th. Limp Bizkit’s New Single “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is the first Limp Bizkit track to hit No.1 on a Billboard songs chart since their 1999 single, “Re-Arranged.” While the new song is stand-alone single, it’s one of the best tracks Limp Bizkit has put out in well over a decade – the band’s 2020 comeback album Still Sucks was fairly underwhelming. Between Fred Durst’s quirky and borderline corny bars and Wes Borland’s bouncy riffs, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” feels like the type of song fans were expecting to hear on their highly anticipated comeback LP. It’s not going to win over any new fans, but it will certainly please the loyal nu metal fans that have stuck with the band even after their disastrous Woodstock ’99 performance. However, Limp Bizkit’s newfound popularity isn’t just with their original nu metal fanbase. Gen Z has played a massive role in bringing nu metal back to the top of the heavy metal food chain, with acts like Korn, Deftones, and Slipknot seeing their biggest streaming numbers and headline shows to date. Limp Bizkit are currently rocking 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify,…

Limp Bizkit’s New Single Is Climbing Charts Like It’s 1999

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 06:20
Wink
LIKE$0.00793+2.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013286-21.55%
Fred
FRED$0.002204+9.16%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9027-3.48%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.38092+0.25%

LEEDS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Redferns

Nu metal’s resurgence has taken over the heavy music scene and Limp Bizkit have once again proved that with their latest single, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen.” The single is currently No.1 on a number of Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Alternative Digital Song Sales, and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts. According to Billboard, Limp Bizkit’s new single has amassed over 2.6 million US streams since September 18th.

Limp Bizkit’s New Single “Making Love to Morgan Wallen”

“Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is the first Limp Bizkit track to hit No.1 on a Billboard songs chart since their 1999 single, “Re-Arranged.” While the new song is stand-alone single, it’s one of the best tracks Limp Bizkit has put out in well over a decade – the band’s 2020 comeback album Still Sucks was fairly underwhelming. Between Fred Durst’s quirky and borderline corny bars and Wes Borland’s bouncy riffs, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” feels like the type of song fans were expecting to hear on their highly anticipated comeback LP. It’s not going to win over any new fans, but it will certainly please the loyal nu metal fans that have stuck with the band even after their disastrous Woodstock ’99 performance.

However, Limp Bizkit’s newfound popularity isn’t just with their original nu metal fanbase. Gen Z has played a massive role in bringing nu metal back to the top of the heavy metal food chain, with acts like Korn, Deftones, and Slipknot seeing their biggest streaming numbers and headline shows to date. Limp Bizkit are currently rocking 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and their mega-hit “Breakstuff” is on the brink of hitting 1 billions, which would be a first for the band.

It’ll be interesting to see what Limp Bizkit next move is. “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is great return to form for the band, but the question still remains if Limp Bizkit have enough left in the tank to deliver another solid LP. Still Suck was not it, even if a few of the singles were decent like “Dad Vibes.” Whatever the band has in-store next, they can certainly count on their massive fanbase to show up, especially the Gen Z crowd.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/quentinsinger/2025/09/26/limp-bizkits-new-single-is-climbing-charts-like-its-1999/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

TLDR Nvidia announced a $683 million investment in Nscale, a UK AI infrastructure company that spun off from crypto miner Arkon Energy in May 2024 The partnership aims to scale the UK’s AI capacity to 60,000 GPUs by 2026 as part of the government’s national AI infrastructure push Nscale is part of the “neocloud” industry [...] The post Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02822+0.60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121+6.98%
MAY
MAY$0.03896+2.87%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 16:24
Partager
Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Hashdex’s multi-asset crypto ETF on Sept.25, expanding investor access to Stellar (XLM). Yet the token is down more than 6% from a week ago and now trades near $0.36. Can Hashdex ETF lift the XLM price? Lets analyse. ETF Approval Expands Market Access Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index […] The post Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Stellar
XLM$0.3618+3.34%
Union
U$0.010554+7.37%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03605+0.75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 05:07
Partager
SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for [...] The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4241+3.41%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02805+12.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.1229+1.69%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime