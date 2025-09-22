TLDR LINE NEXT & Kaia launch stablecoin superapp to unify Asia’s fragmented finance. Project Unify: LINE & Kaia’s stablecoin app merges payments, remittance & DeFi. LINE’s 65M wallets + Kaia’s blockchain fuel Asia’s stablecoin-powered superapp. Project Unify set to simplify payments with stablecoins across Asian markets. LINE & Kaia’s stablecoin superapp aims to connect Asia’s [...] The post LINE NEXT and Kaia Set to Launch Asia Stablecoin Superapp in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR LINE NEXT & Kaia launch stablecoin superapp to unify Asia’s fragmented finance. Project Unify: LINE & Kaia’s stablecoin app merges payments, remittance & DeFi. LINE’s 65M wallets + Kaia’s blockchain fuel Asia’s stablecoin-powered superapp. Project Unify set to simplify payments with stablecoins across Asian markets. LINE & Kaia’s stablecoin superapp aims to connect Asia’s [...] The post LINE NEXT and Kaia Set to Launch Asia Stablecoin Superapp in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.

LINE NEXT and Kaia Set to Launch Asia Stablecoin Superapp in 2025

2025/09/22 17:33
TLDR

  • LINE NEXT & Kaia launch stablecoin superapp to unify Asia’s fragmented finance.
  • Project Unify: LINE & Kaia’s stablecoin app merges payments, remittance & DeFi.
  • LINE’s 65M wallets + Kaia’s blockchain fuel Asia’s stablecoin-powered superapp.
  • Project Unify set to simplify payments with stablecoins across Asian markets.
  • LINE & Kaia’s stablecoin superapp aims to connect Asia’s divided payment rails.

LINE NEXT and Kaia have announced the upcoming beta launch of Project Unify, a stablecoin superapp, later this year. The application will combine payments, remittances, and on-chain services under a single unified platform. Backed by LINE’s reach and Kaia’s blockchain infrastructure, the app aims to streamline Asia’s fragmented financial systems.

The superapp will operate inside LINE Messenger and on the Dapp Portal, integrating over 100 decentralized apps for seamless access. It will allow users to deposit stablecoins and earn real-time incentives while enabling global transactions. The app will also include fiat on- and off-ramps for smooth currency conversion using Kaia’s blockchain infrastructure.

Developers and stablecoin issuers will gain access to an SDK to integrate services across platforms. This will encourage broader stablecoin adoption and build liquidity across markets. The SDK targets two key groups—stablecoin issuers and application developers helping extend reach and usability.

Kaia Stablecoin Features Aim to Consolidate Cross-Border Finance

Kaia, formed in 2024 from the merger of Klaytn and Finschia, is building an orchestration layer for stablecoins to support regional transactions. The platform already supports USDT and is preparing to onboard other stablecoins tied to regional currencies. These include the Japanese yen, Korean won, Thai baht, Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit, and Singapore dollar.

The app’s design simplifies how stablecoins are used for online and offline purchases. Users can send and receive funds directly through messaging features inside the LINE app. By integrating stablecoin functionality, Kaia enhances user convenience and transactional efficiency.

Kaia also enables rewards through stablecoin staking, promoting user engagement while supporting DeFi participation. The infrastructure manages conversion and remittance processes automatically, removing intermediaries. The foundation expects this to increase adoption in a region often hindered by high fees and delays.

LINE NEXT Leverages Wallet User Base to Drive Stablecoin Adoption

LINE NEXT, the Web3 arm of LINE, will deploy Project Unify within its ecosystem of digital services. With 65 million wallet users across 32 countries, the platform provides strong network effects for scale. This supports the delivery of a compliant, multi-currency stablecoin experience.

Project Unify will act as both a standalone app powered by Kaia and a Mini Dapp under LINE NEXT’s management. Through its interface, users will access stablecoin payments, messaging-based transfers, and cashback rewards globally. This move aligns with LINE NEXT’s strategy to grow its presence in the digital finance space.

Asia’s payment networks remain isolated, which limits cross-border efficiency. By linking stablecoin usage across markets, LINE NEXT and Kaia aim to overcome this challenge. The superapp will help unify fragmented networks into a single, easy-to-use solution.

