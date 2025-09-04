Linea Ignition Program Launches with $1B TVL Target for Liquidity Providers

TLDR

Linea’s Ignition rewards program aims to add $1B in TVL through 1B LINEA token distribution.

Rewards are distributed to liquidity providers on Aave, Euler, and Etherex pools.

Brevis ZK technology ensures secure and transparent tracking of rewards.

Liquidity providers can unlock 40% of their rewards by October 27.

Linea has launched its Ignition rewards program, offering significant incentives to liquidity providers, with the goal of increasing its total value locked (TVL) by over $1 billion. This marks a major move to boost liquidity and enhance Linea’s position in the DeFi market.

Linea Aims to Drive $1B TVL Growth

Linea, a Layer 2 network, has rolled out its Ignition rewards program to attract liquidity providers and boost its total value locked (TVL) by $1 billion. Announced on September 2, the program is designed to incentivize liquidity provision on the network’s key pools, including Aave, Euler, and Etherex.

Through this initiative, Linea is distributing 1 billion LINEA tokens to encourage participation from liquidity providers across the platform.

The rewards system is now live to the public after a successful closed beta testing phase. Linea’s goal is to enhance TVL growth and strengthen its position in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The program will run until October 26, 2025.

How Liquidity Providers Can Earn

Liquidity providers can earn LINEA tokens by contributing to liquidity pools on Aave, Euler, and Etherex. The program is designed to reduce market stress by offering competitive rewards based on slippage and swap volumes.

For example, Etherex’s rewards are linked to liquidity provided during volatile periods, while Aave and Euler focus on time-weighted vault shares and adaptive incentives to encourage deposit growth in underutilized pools.

The rewards are tracked using Brevis’ zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology, ensuring transparency and tamper-proof validation of every reward distribution. Brevis’ ZK Coprocessor and Pico ZKVM play a crucial role in verifying the calculations and preventing manipulation by central authorities.

Secure and Transparent Rewards System

One of the key features of Linea’s Ignition program is the use of Brevis zero-knowledge proof tools, which validate the rewards in a secure and decentralized manner. This ensures that all calculations are transparent, preventing fraud and centralization.

Brevis’ technology enables the rewards system to operate in a decentralized environment, eliminating any concerns of external interference.

In a market that thrives on transparency and trust, Linea’s commitment to ensuring that its rewards program remains secure and verifiable offers a competitive edge. The Ignition program’s rewards will be locked until October 27, 2025, after which 40% of the accumulated tokens will be unlocked. The remaining 60% will be unlocked gradually, daily, over the following 45 days.

Incentives for DeFi Growth

The Ignition rewards program is an important step in Linea’s broader strategy to expand its DeFi footprint and increase user participation. With the launch of Ignition, Linea joins the ranks of other major DeFi platforms actively working to attract liquidity and foster innovation.

As a key player in the Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem, Linea is positioning itself to capitalize on the growth of decentralized finance and secure a larger share of the rapidly expanding DeFi market.

The program’s success could have far-reaching effects, not only for Linea’s TVL growth but also for the broader DeFi space, as more users and liquidity providers are incentivized to engage with these platforms. The rise of liquidity rewards systems like Ignition further contributes to the continued evolution of decentralized finance, offering a transparent and efficient way to encourage market participation.

The post Linea Ignition Program Launches with $1B TVL Target for Liquidity Providers appeared first on CoinCentral.