Linea releases its product roadmap for the next nine months

PANews reported on August 9th that Linea released its product roadmap for the next nine months, focusing on four key areas of progress:
- Performance: Scaling Ethereum by reaching 0.5 gGas/s (~5,000 TPS) and achieving proof-of-stake on Ethereum by Q2 2026.
- Ethereum compatibility: Ensure compatibility with Ethereum, follow the L1 fork, and actively contribute to the ETH economy through the destruction mechanism, with the main goal of achieving Type-1 zkEVM by Q1 2026.
- Trust Minimization: Reaching Phase 1 in Q4 2025, eliminating single points of failure and trust assumptions, and decentralizing block construction to a set of permissioned nodes in 2026.
- Capital Efficiency: Starting with the launch of Native Yield in Q4 2025, Linea will become the best place to stake ETH capital, providing strong risk-adjusted returns.
