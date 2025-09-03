Linea rolls out Ignition rewards program for liquidity providers, targeting $1B TVL boost

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/03 12:42
DeFi
Linea has launched its Ignition program, a new rewards system for liquidity providers on its Layer 2 network. 

Summary
  • Linea opens Ignition rewards program to the public, targeting $1B+ in TVL.
  • Program distributes 1B LINEA tokens to liquidity providers across Aave, Euler, and Etherex.
  • Rewards verified via Brevis ZK tech; 40% unlocks Oct. 27.

As part of the initiative, announced on Sept. 2, 1 billion LINEA tokens will be distributed as incentives, with the goal of increasing total value locked. Rewards are tracked and validated using Brevis zero-knowledge proof tools, ensuring secure and transparent payouts.

Driving Linea TVL growth

Approved by the Linea Consortium, Ignition aims to accelerate TVL growth across DeFi protocols in the network. Linea hopes to raise more than $1 billion in TVL through the program, which ends on Oct. 26. Following weeks of closed beta testing, the rewards system is now available to all liquidity providers.

Participants can earn LINEA tokens By providing liquidity to important pools on Aave (AAVE), Euler, and Etherex. Incentives are meant to reduce market stress and encourage efficient liquidity.

For instance, Etherex offers greater payouts in volatile times by rewarding providers according to slippage and swap volume. To incentivize deposits in underutilized pools, rewards on Aave and Euler are computed using time-weighted vault shares and adaptive incentives.

Secure rewards with Brevis ZK-proofs

Brevis’ ZK Coprocessor and Pico ZKVM are used to validate all of the Ignition calculations. This ensures transparency and decentralization while preventing tampering or reliance on a central authority. The official campaign website offers weekly reward updates, and users can connect their wallets to monitor their progress.

The rewards are locked until Oct. 27. After that, 40% of the tokens that have been accumulated can be claimed, and the remaining 60% unlock every day for the next 45 days.

The Ignition launch follows a series of major token-related developments for Linea this summer. A snapshot for the ecosystem airdrop was taken in late July, with more than 780,000 wallets qualifying to share 7.2 billion tokens. In late August, pre-market trading started. Linea’s token generation event is expected to take place in September.

Bitcoin ETFs see $332 million in inflows, ending Ethereum ETF flow dominance

This comes after Ethereum ETFs outperformed bitcoin ETFs in August, as analysts pointed to a 'rotational shift' toward Ethereum.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 3, 2025 – Crypto Market Rises Across Sectors as RWA Leads With 6% Gain, ETH Lags

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 3. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ethereum Foundation Offloads 10K ETH to Support Development and Community Growth

EF will sell 10,000 ETH to fund research, development, and community, with planned smaller conversions to minimize market disruption. With a short-term price could dip slightly, but could the long-term impact looks minimal; with staking and burns, ETH could climb toward $5,000 by year-end of 2025. In line with a Crypto News Flash (CNF) report [...]]]>
