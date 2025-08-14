Linekong Interactive disclosed its crypto asset holdings and launched a $100 million asset management plan; its stock price closed up 10.14%.

Par : PANews
2025/08/14 16:36

PANews reported on August 14 that Linekong Interactive Group (HKEX code: 8267) announced today that its crypto asset holdings under the unified management of its crypto business division LK Crypto include 193.08 Bitcoins (average price of approximately US$73,015), 1,707.63 Ethereums (average price of approximately US$3,155) and 14,057 Solanas (average price of approximately US$165).

In addition, the group plans to launch a US$100 million asset management and fundraising plan, focusing on high-potential crypto assets, Web3 infrastructure and global high-quality equity assets, and intends to introduce external investors to participate.

According to the relevant page, Bluehole Interactive's stock price closed up 10.14%, temporarily at US$0.76.

According to previous news, Linekong Interactive established the LK Crypto division to accelerate the layout of Web3 and RWA, and its stock price rose by 25.5% in 24 hours .

