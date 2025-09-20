Linera — Testnet Conway

In this article:
1. Guide to completing the activities
2. Conclusion
Linera is an L1 blockchain developed in the Rust programming language. Like many similar projects, it aims to address scalability, transaction speed, and security.
The project has attracted investments worth $12 million from such funds as a16z, Borderless Capital, Tribe Capital and others.
We wrote about Linera earlier. At the time of writing, the team has launched Testnet Conway – the final phase of the public testnet before TGE.
In this guide we will look at the activities that need to be completed in order to qualify for the potential drop.
- Go to the site, connect your wallet and start doing quests in the Learn section:
Do quests. Data: portal.linera.net
Answers to quizzes:
- To provide predictable
- Microchains
- By introducing elastic validators
- Rust
- Through asynchronous
- Dpos
- Each microchains
- They can scale horizontal
- To enable short-team
- High energy
- To organise transaction
- Proposing a signed block
- Allowing aplications to distribute
- Pub/sub channels
- Web services
- They have no except for storage
- The internal network
- Short-term interactions like atomic swaps
- Proposed block must be signed by an owner of the microchain
- Mempool free consensus
- Gmmicrochain
- Platinum
- Proff of pet
- Meme Lord
- 3
- Weekly
- All of them
- All of them
- Then go to the site, connect your wallet and collect puzzles (answers in the comments under the post):
Collecting puzzles. Data: apps.linera.net
- Perform tasks and verify the collected puzzles on the site:
Completing tasks. Data: portal.linera.net
- Check your rating in the leaderboard.
The activities don’t take a lot of time and don’t require monetary costs. Since this is the final phase of the public testnet before TGE, it is better not to postpone completing the tasks for later.
Subscribe to the project’s social networks not to miss important updates.
Highlights:
- completing quests;
- collecting points.
If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | X | Discord
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.