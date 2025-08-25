LINK Exchange Reserves Drop as Whales Ramp Up Buying

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/08/25 17:42
Chainlink
LINK$24.46-3.96%

Chainlink’s native token, LINK LINK $24.93 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $16.91 B Vol. 24h: $2.08 B , is in the spotlight after on-chain data revealed a sharp decline in exchange reserves coupled with renewed whale activity.

According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, more than 2.07 million LINK tokens were withdrawn from exchanges in just 48 hours, signaling rising investor confidence and potential supply tightening.

Massive Whale Buys

On the other hand, Lookonchain reported that a whale who previously profited $1.72 million by swing trading LINK two years ago has returned, recently acquiring 663,580 LINK worth $16.85 million.

The aggressive accumulation coincides with LINK hitting a fresh 2025 high at $27.8, according to CoinMarketCap data and dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Institutional Momentum and Protocol Growth

Chainlink also established its credibility last week by securing ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 1 certifications, an industry first for a blockchain oracle provider.

The audits, conducted by Deloitte, covered Chainlink’s core services including price feeds, proof-of-reserve, and its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

The Chainlink Reserve added further buying pressure by acquiring 41,000 LINK $1 million) on Thursday, bringing its holdings to 150,778 tokens, worth over $4.1 million at current prices.

Partnership with SBI Group

Chainlink also announced a major partnership with Japan’s SBI Group to develop blockchain-based financial tools in the Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration will focus on tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), stablecoin reserve verification, and cross-border settlement solutions.

With Japan’s Financial Services Agency preparing to approve a yen-backed stablecoin, Chainlink’s involvement could position it as a key infrastructure player in the region.

LINK Price Analysis: Testing Key Resistance

Looking at the daily chart, LINK is currently trading around $25.1 after pulling back from its recent peak of $27.8.

Price action is moving within a triangle structure, with immediate resistance at $26.8–$28. A successful breakout could open the path toward $31–$34, where major resistance from 2021–2022 highs lies.

Meanwhile, support rests at $22–$23. A deeper correction could target $20, a critical zone where buyers previously stepped in.

LINK Daily Chart with momentum indicators | Source: TradingView

LINK Daily Chart with momentum indicators | Source: TradingView

Momentum indicators remain positive as well, with the RSI sitting at 59. This shows room for upside before entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) at +0.16 suggests healthy capital inflows.

Accumulation/Distribution remains strong, reflecting continued buying pressure, though the Balance of Power (-0.51) highlights some caution in the short term. However, based on the recent performance, LINK remains one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

The post LINK Exchange Reserves Drop as Whales Ramp Up Buying appeared first on Coinspeaker.

