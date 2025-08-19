LINK Jumps 18% Weekly: What’s Driving Chainlink to a 6-Month Peak?

TL;DR

Chainlink breaks multi-month resistance with volume, pushing the price above $25 and nearing the key $29 level.

Whale wallets added 1.1 million LINK this week, showing strong confidence despite minor pullbacks.

Chainlink leads RWA development with new ETF data feeds, boosting its institutional adoption narrative.

Breakout Clears Long-Term Resistance

Chainlink (LINK) has gained over 18% in the past week and is currently trading around $25. The move followed a breakout above a key resistance area between $20 and $21. This zone had previously rejected the price multiple times since early 2025.

Notably, the breakout came with strong volume, pushing the asset well above the 200-day moving average. The green zone on the chart marked a supply region, which is now acting as support. The current structure shows price consolidating after the breakout, holding above support for now.

Targets and Scenarios

Analysts expect a move to $29 if the broader market holds steady. Crypto analyst Emperor said,

The chart shows that $29 marks a weekly resistance level. A pullback scenario is also possible if market sentiment weakens.

However, due to the speed of the recent move, a sharp drop appears less likely unless broader conditions shift.

Whale Accumulation on the Rise

On-chain data shows a rise in large holder activity. Whale wallets have added over 1.1 million LINK in the last seven days—valued at around $27 million. Smart money addresses also increased holdings by over 12% during the same period.

Source: Nansen

This activity has been backed by renewed accumulation from the top 100 LINK wallets. These shifts suggest that large buyers are stepping in while the token gains momentum.

Chainlink Expands Role in RWA Sector

Development around real-world asset (RWA) tools is drawing attention. Chainlink has launched data feeds for U.S. equities and ETFs. One analyst posted,

The project is now ranked first in RWA development activity, according to Santiment.

Chainlink’s price remains near short-term highs, with $29 in focus as the next possible resistance zone. Traders are watching price action closely as the broader altcoin market looks for direction.

