LINK Leads Top 10 AI Agent projects by Social Activity on LunarCrush

2025/09/13 09:15
LunarCrush, a known platform for real-time metrics for crypto and web3 projects, has released the list of rankings of the Top 10 AI Agent projects based on their social activity over the past 24 hours. Chainlink ($LINK) surges to other Al Agents by social activity in this list. Basically, social activity consists of engaging with posts and interactions with posts.

Chainlink ($LINK) is leading with 16.5K Engaged Posts and 3.5M Interaction-based posts, according to the last 24-hour record on LunarCrush. It can be seen that $LINK is leading with a huge difference to its contemporary project Injective ($INJ) with 4.8K and 255.9K by Engaged posts and Interactions, respectively.  Phoenix has released this news through its official X account.

Fetch.ai, Paal AI, and ChainGPT Battle for Attention

Fetch.ai ($FET) and Paal AI ($PAAL) are closely fighting each other with 3.5K and 2.9K Engaged posts and 201.2K and 120.1K with Interactions. This closeness shows a strong competition between these two AI projects based on social activity on different platforms.

Furthermore, ChainGPT ($CGPT) shows 2.9K Engaged posts with 229.8K Interactions, while Arc ($ARC) is surviving with 1.9K Engaged posts and 96.6K Interactions. In addition, $BID is also struggling with 1.7K and 38.8K, Engaged posts and Interactions by social activity.

Cookie DAO Slightly Outpaces Magic in Engagement Race

Cookie ($COOKIE) shows 1.2K Engaged posts with 143.4K in Interactions. In the same way, Magic ($MAGIC) is also showing with 1.1K Engaged posts and 33.6K Interactions. This negligible difference shows that they are very close to each other, with only a 0.1K difference in Engaged posts.

According to the ranking by AI Agent projects, AI XBT ($AIXBT) stands at the end of this list with 1.1K Engaged Posts and surviving with 61.9K Interactions by social activity. $MAGIC and $AIXBT scores on Engaged Posts are the same, but $AIXBT leads with almost double the $MAGIC Interactions-based figures.

