LINK vs. XRP vs. Digitap: Why Some Analysts Expect TAP To Deliver Major Gains In New Cheap Money Era

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/22 22:12
As the global financial landscape shifts towards a new “cheap money era,” with institutions looking for high-yield opportunities, the crypto market is ripe for a new wave of explosive growth.

While seasoned investors are keeping a close eye on crypto giants like Chainlink (LINK) and Ripple (XRP), a new contender is emerging that could offer life-changing returns. For anyone asking, “what’s the best crypto to invest in right now,” the answer might not be a familiar name, but a low-cap gem with real-world utility: Digitap (TAP).

The Established Titans

Chainlink (LINK) and Ripple (XRP) are the heavyweights of the crypto space, each serving a vital role in the ecosystem. Chainlink is the decentralized oracle network that securely connects real-world data to smart contracts. With a market cap of over $16 billion and a price hovering around $21, its utility is foundational.  However, recently, Chainlink has been on a decline that has seen its price drop.

Similarly, Ripple, with a market cap of over $28 billion, is the long-standing leader in cross-border payments for financial institutions. Ripple currently has a market cap of $181 billion. Its price stands at $2.85. The recent market pullback has seen the price of XRP dip by about 1% in the past week, even though it remains a strong contender in the crypto sphere.

While both are excellent long-term holdings and among the best altcoins to watch, their immense size limits their potential for the kind of exponential growth that characterized the last bull run.

The Problem With Giants, The Opportunity with Gems

While LINK and XRP are focused on massive, institutional-level solutions, their utility doesn’t directly address the biggest pain points for everyday crypto users: the fragmented and confusing experience of managing crypto and cash.

This is where Digitap comes into play. The project is an “omni-banking” app that acts as a bridge between traditional banking and crypto. It is a live working platform that allows users to manage and spend their crypto instantly using a co-branded Visa card, eliminating the friction that plagues most crypto-to-fiat transactions.

This focus on a tangible, consumer-facing product makes Digitap one of the best new cryptos to keep an eye on in 2025. It’s not just an infrastructure play; it’s a real financial product designed for mass adoption. For those seeking a low-cost cryptocurrency to grab now, a project like Digitap offers a clear value proposition with a proven product that can be utilized today.

The TAP Presale at a Glance

For those who missed the early days of Bitcoin or Ethereum, Digitap’s presale offers a rare second chance. It provides a unique opportunity to get in on a project before it lists on major exchanges. This is what makes it one of the top crypto presales with major potential. The presale also includes a high-yield staking offer, making it an attractive investment for those who also want to earn passive income with cryptocurrency in 2025.

Is TAP Poised to Outperform?

For the average investor, the most significant gains in crypto come from identifying low-cap gems with high utility before they go mainstream. While Chainlink and Ripple are essential components of the decentralized web, their growth is more linear. They have already captured a massive share of the market, which limits their potential. Digitap, on the other hand, is at the very beginning of its growth curve.

With a fully functional app, a clear value proposition for millions of potential users, and a low entry price in its presale, Digitap (TAP) stands out as the most exciting project in the banking token space. For investors seeking the kind of explosive growth that has defined past crypto cycles, Digitap offers one of the best opportunities to build wealth in the new cheap money era.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project’s website.

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; it’s written by a third party. CryptoPotato doesn’t endorse or assume responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy, or other materials on this page. Nothing in it should be construed as financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to verify the information independently and carefully before engaging with any company or project mentioned and do their own research. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the above-sponsored content.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
