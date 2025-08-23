Linkin Park’s Early-Career Hit Returns To Its Most Impressive Chart Peak

“Somewhere I Belong” by Linkin Park climbs back to No. 19 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally, tying its peak from five weeks ago. Chester Bennington (L) and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park perform during the Projekt Revolution tour at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 29, 2009 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Linkin Park is in the midst of an exciting week on Billboard’s Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, a tally the band knows very well. Even though many of the group’s biggest smashes preceded the introduction of the streaming-only ranking, the Grammy-winning act has remained one of the most successful since the company began publishing it years ago.

As Linkin Park’s biggest hit finds its way back to No. 1 — unseating one of the greatest in hard rock history — another early career smash rises yet again.

“Somewhere I Belong” Returns to its All-Time Peak

“Somewhere I Belong” remains one of Linkin Park’s most important hits, as it helped show that the group was not just a single-era phenomenon. Released in early 2003 as the lead single from Meteora, the track quickly became another big single, and this week, it is on the rise again in America.

“Somewhere I Belong” climbs on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, lifting from No. 22 to No. 19 five weeks into its time on the roster. The decades-old track returns to its all-time high, where it also debuted about a month ago.

Only “What I’ve Done” Has Stalled in a Lower Rung

Even as “Somewhere I Belong” returns to its peak, it still ranks as the second-lowest-peaking of Linkin Park’s 14 tracks that have landed on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. Only “What I’ve Done,” which spent a single turn on the tally, peaked lower. That cut only lifted to No. 23, where it debuted in September 2024.

Linkin Park Fills Multiple Spots

As “Somewhere I Belong” makes its way back to its all-time high, “In the End” does the same. Linkin Park’s first global hit steps up from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, earning its fourteenth nonconsecutive stay on the throne. “In the End” pushes “Crazy Train” by Osbourne out of the spotlight, as the late icon’s cut slips to No. 2.

“Numb” Joins “In the End” and “Somewhere I Belong”

As is usually the case, Linkin Park’s single “Numb” also appears on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally. The Meteora smash rockets back into the top 10, shooting from No. 13 to No. 7. Unlike “In the End,” “Numb” has only ever soared as high as second place, even though it’s tied with “In the End” in terms of longevity, as both cuts have spent 272 weeks on the roster.

