Linkin Park’s Sophomore Album Brings The Band To A Special Milestone

Linkin Park's Meteora reaches 208 weeks on the Billboard 200, making it the band's second album to spend four full years on the chart.

Linkin Park is currently on tour promoting its most recent album From Zero, which helped bring the group back after a years-long hiatus following the death of frontman Chester Bennington. The rock band may be pushing that set, but it’s the hard rock outfit’s earlier projects that are still present across a multitude of Billboard charts.

One of Linkin Park’s earliest releases, which helped solidify the group as one that was here to stay more than two decades ago, reaches an important milestone — one which the Grammy-winning act has only made it to once before.

Meteora Reaches Four Years on the Billboard 200

Linkin Park’s Meteora drops two spaces on the Billboard 200, dipping from No. 108 to No. 110. Luminate reports that in the past tracking period, Meteora shifted 11,800 equivalent units — up slightly from the frame before. As of this period, Meteora has now spent 208 weeks, or four full years, as one of the 200 most consumed albums in America.

Meteora Follows Hybrid Theory

Meteora is the second Linkin Park album to make it to that landmark on the Billboard 200. The group’s debut full-length Hybrid Theory passed four years a long time ago, and has continued to chart. This week, Hybrid Theory sits just three spaces above Meteora on the Billboard 200 as it reaches 375 stays on the roster. Later this year, Hybrid Theory will almost certainly give Linkin Park its first 400-week charter.

Meteora Falls on Every Billboard Chart

While Meteora is on the decline on all five Billboard charts on which it currently appears, the fact that the decades-old set is still present on multiple rankings shows how popular it remains to this day. Meteora occupies space inside the top 10 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, dipping to No. 8, and inside the top 20 on the Top Alternative Albums list, where it slides from No. 11 to No. 15. The set can also be found within the top 40 on both the Top Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums rosters, coming in at Nos. 24 and 28, respectively.

Linkin Park’s Debut Album Beats its Follow-Up

Hybrid Theory sits on all the same charts as Meteora, and in many cases, just one space ahead of its successor. Linkin Park claims a trio of slots on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, as Papercuts, a greatest hits compilation released in early 2024, falls to last place on the genre-specific roster.