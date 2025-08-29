Linkin Park’s Two-Decade-Old Hit Reaches A New Peak

Linkin Park’s “Somewhere I Belong” reaches No. 15 on Hard Rock Streaming Songs, marking a new career best on that tally more than 20 years after its release. UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 04: BILLBOARD AWARDS Photo of LINKIN PARK (Photo by Christina Radish/Redferns)

Redferns

While Linkin Park continues to promote the comeback album From Zero, the project no longer appears on any Billboard charts – but that doesn’t mean no full-lengths from the Grammy-winning band are present. In fact, multiple releases from the group are on the rise in America, and fans have even refocused their attention on one of the band’s oldest singles, which helped turn the outfit into a powerful force decades ago.

“Somewhere I Belong” Hits a New High

One of Linkin Park’s earliest smashes, “Somewhere I Belong,” rises to its all-time high point. The track ascends from No. 19 to No. 15 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, marking its best placement yet on that streaming-only list.

“Somewhere I Belong” Debuted This Summer

Despite being released more than 20 years ago on Linkin Park’s sophomore album Meteora, “Somewhere I Belong” only reached the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart for the first time a month ago. The tune debuted on the tally in late July, and has now spent six weeks on the hard rock roster.

“In the End” and “Numb”

Linkin Park fills three spaces on Hard Rock Streaming Songs this week. As “Somewhere I Belong” soars to its new best placement, “In the End” earns another turn at No. 1, and it has now spent a milestone 15 weeks running the show.

Another early cut, “Numb,” dips from No. 7 to No. 9. Both “In the End” and “Numb” have racked up 273 weeks on the chart.

“Up From the Bottom” Also Climbs

Overall, Linkin Park sees four tracks appear on at least one Billboard chart this week. Joining “Somewhere I Belong” in climbing is “Up From the Bottom,” the only track from From Zero to appear this frame, which rises to No. 14 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. “In the End” and “Numb” are also found on multiple tallies, including worldwide rankings. While “Numb” falls on each and every roster, “In the End” rises on one, returns to another, and declines on several others.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/29/linkin-parks-two-decade-old-hit-reaches-a-new-peak/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
