Discover why Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin are the top new presales in September 2025. Explore Chainlink price forecasts, Toncoin adoption growth, and the robust meme coin presale ecosystem, which offers substantial staking rewards.Discover why Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin are the top new presales in September 2025. Explore Chainlink price forecasts, Toncoin adoption growth, and the robust meme coin presale ecosystem, which offers substantial staking rewards.

LINK’s 2025 Price Forecast and TON Adoption Growth Drive Interest as BullZilla Leads the Top New Presales in September 2025

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 06:15
TONCOIN
TON$3.11-1.48%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Chainlink
LINK$23.53-4.58%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002553-5.19%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
BullZilla

What makes September 2025 a pivotal month for crypto investors seeking the top new presales? The market is witnessing a perfect storm of events that highlight Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin as standout opportunities. Vitalik Buterin has addressed criticism over Ethereum’s 43-day unstaking delay, insisting the slow release of $5B worth of ETH is essential for security. This drawn-out exit process has triggered discussions about staking efficiency and opened the door for fresh crypto projects with staking rewards to capture investor attention.

Amid this backdrop, the Chainlink price forecast 2025 remains at the center of investor speculation. Currently trading at $24.20 with a 24-hour volume of $2.29 billion and a market cap of $16.41 billion, Chainlink shows growing dominance as the go-to oracle network. Analysts predict the next few months could be transformative as decentralized data services expand and DeFi ecosystems seek reliable off-chain data feeds.

Meanwhile, the new crypto presales arena in September 2025 is being electrified by BullZilla’s meme coin presale ecosystem. Now in Stage 3 (Phase C) with the banner “404: Whale Signal Detected,” Bull Zilla boasts a price of $0.00007241, over $500k raised, 27 billion tokens sold, and more than 1,700 holders. Its viral momentum is sparking conversations about coins with exponential upside, especially as whales accumulate ahead of the next price surge.

Adding to the excitement is Toncoin’s adoption growth, with the token priced at $3.18 and climbing 3.67% in 24 hours. Toncoin’s integration into popular messaging platforms is accelerating mainstream crypto use. Combined with projects offering crypto projects with staking rewards, these three assets, Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin, are redefining the top new presales in September 2025 narrative.

Chainlink Price Forecast 2025: Oracle Network in the Spotlight

The Chainlink price forecast for 2025 indicates sustained demand as decentralized applications increasingly rely on trustworthy real-world data. With its market dominance at 0.40% and a strong $16.41 billion market cap, Chainlink continues to power smart contracts across DeFi and gaming. Analysts expect the protocol to benefit from rising enterprise adoption and Ethereum layer-two expansions.

In light of Ethereum’s 43-day unstaking delays, many investors see Chainlink as a safer bet for staking-like yield through node operation. This positioning reinforces its role in crypto projects with staking rewards, which are drawing investors seeking steady returns. The growth of DeFi lending, insurance, and cross-chain bridges further strengthens the outlook for the Chainlink price forecast 2025, making it a critical component of the top new presales in September 2025 conversation.

For investors exploring new crypto presales in September 2025, Chainlink’s mature ecosystem serves as a benchmark of what successful projects can achieve. While not a presale token itself, its upward trajectory and expanding use cases inspire confidence in newer players, such as BullZilla, aiming to replicate its success.

BullZilla Meme Coin Presale Ecosystem: How to Buy and Why It Matters

The meme coin presale ecosystem has rarely seen the kind of excitement surrounding BullZilla. Operating under the tagline “404: Whale Signal Detected,” BullZilla sits firmly among the top new presales in September 2025, attracting both retail buyers and influential whales. With over $530k already raised, 27 billion tokens sold, and 1,702 token holders, the project signals robust early demand.

BullZilla

BullZilla’s appeal stems from its blend of viral meme culture and planned staking rewards, positioning it within crypto projects that offer staking rewards to deliver passive income. Market watchers believe its low entry price of $0.00007241 offers significant upside potential as it gears toward exchange listings.

How to Buy BullZilla: Investors can participate in the presale directly through the official BullZilla ($BZIL) website. After connecting a compatible wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet, buyers can swap USDT or ETH for BullZilla tokens. It’s a straightforward process designed to make the new crypto presales in September 2025 accessible even to first-time investors, reinforcing why BullZilla is a headline act in this cycle.

BullZilla

Toncoin Adoption Growth Accelerates

Toncoin has quietly emerged as one of the top new presales success stories in September 2025, thanks to its rapid integration into major messaging platforms. Priced at $3.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $166 million and a recent 3.67% price increase, Toncoin continues to gain traction among mainstream users.

The token’s adoption growth is fueled by its user-friendly ecosystem and strategic partnerships that bridge everyday communication apps with crypto transactions. This dual appeal, utility, and accessibility aligns Toncoin with investors looking for crypto projects with staking rewards, as it plans to enhance staking yields to reward long-term holders.

Toncoin’s steady rise highlights the broader trend of new crypto presales September 2025 where utility-focused tokens can rival meme coins in popularity. For many market watchers, Toncoin represents a bridge between established blockchains and mass-market consumer apps, placing it firmly alongside Chainlink and BullZilla in the September spotlight.

BullZilla

Conclusion: Why These Coins Define the Top New Presales in September 2025

The crypto market in September 2025 proves that opportunity often follows uncertainty. Ethereum’s staking delays, while controversial, have underscored the value of diverse investment options with flexible staking mechanics and strong fundamentals. Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin each meet these criteria in different ways.

Chainlink provides a backbone for DeFi and a reliable forecast for steady appreciation, earning its place in the top new presales in September 2025 narrative despite being a mature project. BullZilla captures the high-risk, high-reward spirit of the meme coin presale ecosystem, drawing investors eager for exponential gains and staking rewards. Toncoin offers mainstream adoption and consistent growth, making it a key player for long-term portfolios.

Together, these assets demonstrate that the hunt for the top new presales in September 2025 is not just about chasing hype; it’s about recognizing projects with real utility, growing communities, and a clear path to sustained value.

BullZilla

For More Information: 

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs

What is the latest Chainlink price forecast for 2025, and why is it important for DeFi?

Analysts project that Chainlink could climb well beyond its current $24.20 price as decentralized finance platforms increase their reliance on secure data feeds. The oracle network’s expanding integrations make it a cornerstone for DeFi growth, giving long-term investors confidence in its upward trajectory.

How can investors join the BullZilla meme coin presale ecosystem during Stage 3C?

To buy BullZilla tokens, connect a compatible wallet, such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet to the official BullZilla website, choose USDT or ETH as your payment method, and confirm the swap. The presale is live at $0.00007241, with over 27 billion tokens already sold and more than 1,700 holders participating.

Why is Toncoin’s adoption growth significant for mainstream crypto adoption?

Toncoin’s integration with widely used messaging apps allows users to send and receive crypto within familiar platforms, making blockchain technology accessible to millions. This convenience is driving daily transaction growth and supporting its recent 3.67% price increase.

Do these projects offer crypto projects with staking rewards for passive income?

Yes. Chainlink node operators earn fees by providing secure data, BullZilla plans a staking program after its exchange launch, and Toncoin holders can stake to help secure the network and receive yield, each giving investors opportunities for passive returns.

What makes these three tokens the undisputed top new presales in September 2025?

Chainlink delivers enterprise-grade data solutions, BullZilla captures the high-growth meme coin presale ecosystem with strong community backing, and Toncoin combines practical utility with mass-market adoption. Together, they represent the most promising mix of innovation, staking rewards, and growth potential this September.

Summary

Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin headline the top new presales in September 2025 thanks to strong fundamentals and compelling growth stories. With Chainlink’s robust oracle network and optimistic price forecast for 2025, BullZilla’s viral meme coin presale ecosystem, and Toncoin’s accelerating adoption growth, each offers unique exposure to the evolving crypto market.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments, including participation in new crypto presales in September 2025, carry risk. Conduct thorough research or consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Steve Miran was the only Fed governor to vote for a deeper rate cut after this week’s decision

Steve Miran was the only Fed governor to vote for a deeper rate cut after this week’s decision

Steve Miran says he’s not Trump’s puppet. On Friday, speaking on CNBC, Steve confirmed he was the only one at this week’s Fed meeting who voted for a faster and deeper interest rate cut. Two days earlier, the Federal Reserve reduced rates by 0.25 percentage points. Steve wanted more. “I will do independent analysis based […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.414-3.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08531-3.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001841-5.34%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:50
Partager
Amerikaanse Bitcoin reserve krijgt enorme boost – Michigan plant 10% BTC allocatie

Amerikaanse Bitcoin reserve krijgt enorme boost – Michigan plant 10% BTC allocatie

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Amerikaanse staat Michigan zet een grote stap richting strategische crypto adoptie. Na maanden van politieke stilstand is het wetsvoorstel om tot 10% van de staatsreserves in Bitcoin te beleggen officieel in behandeling genomen. Dit gebeurde door de Government Operations Committee van het Huis van Afgevaardigden. De mogelijke impact op het nationale crypto beleid is groots. Als Michigan dit realiseert, zou het de vierde Amerikaanse staat zijn met een formele Bitcoin reserve. Wetsvoorstel HB 4087 Het voorstel, bekend als House Bill 4087, werd al in februari 2025 ingediend door Republikeinse vertegenwoordigers Bryan Posthumus en Ron Robinson. Toch bleef het stil, mede door politieke verdeeldheid en technische bezwaren over beveiliging en custody. Dat veranderde deze week, en het voorstel is na zeven maanden formeel doorgeschoven naar de tweede lezing en toegewezen aan de commissie. JUST IN: Michigan Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill has progressed for the first time since February. It would allow 10% of state funds to be invested in Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/Akdhyj9Ggx — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) September 18, 2025 De wet zou het mogelijk maken om tot 10% van Michigans algemene en stabilisatiefondsen te beleggen in Bitcoin of andere cryptocurrencies, mits aan strikte veiligheidsnormen wordt voldaan. Denk aan het gebruik van gekwalificeerde custodians, private keys gecontroleerd door de staat en verplichte audits en penetratietesten. Volgens Kadan Stadelmann, CTO van Komodo Platform, is dit een fundamentele wijziging in hoe staten omgaan met kapitaalbeheer. “Hyperbitcoinization verspreidt zich via staten. Dit is niet meer te stoppen”, beweert Stadelmann. Impact op crypto en de Bitcoin koers De hervatting van de procedure valt samen met een bredere trend in de VS. Steeds meer staten (waaronder Texas, New Hampshire en Arizona) hebben al wetten aangenomen voor een strategische Bitcoin reserve. In totaal zouden 47 staten inmiddels wetgeving hebben overwogen, waarvan 26 nog actieve voorstellen hebben lopen. Bitcoin koers van de afgelopen maand. Bron: TradingView" width="750" height="435" /> De Bitcoin koers van de afgelopen maand. Bron: TradingView De keuze van Michigan wordt nog opmerkelijker gezien de recente stijging van de Bitcoin koers, die momenteel net onder de $ 117.000 noteert. Volgens Stadelmann is het idee dat Michigan ‘de top koopt’ onterecht. “Bitcoin is een geopolitiek strategisch bezit. Staten en naties gaan dit vanzelf accumuleren.” Mocht het voorstel worden aangenomen, dan zou Michigan mogelijk tot enkele miljarden dollars aan crypto aankopen. Dat zou niet alleen de Bitcoin koers kunnen beïnvloeden, maar ook druk zetten op buurstaten als Ohio, Illinois en Pennsylvania om niet achter te blijven. De dynamiek tussen staten lijkt daarmee een nieuwe stimulans voor adoptie te worden. Geopolitieke verschuivingen De discussie rond staatsreserves in Bitcoin raakt ook de bredere geopolitiek. In een wereld waarin de dollar zijn dominante rol mogelijk verliest, zoeken staten naar manieren om hun koopkracht te beschermen. Daarbij wordt Bitcoin steeds vaker genoemd als alternatief, naast traditionele activa zoals goud en zilver. Trump is embracing #Bitcoin and crypto and says that he wants to leave big banks behind by launching his own crypto token, “World Liberty Financial”. pic.twitter.com/2SXQIu9S6K — The ₿itcoin Therapist (@TheBTCTherapist) September 12, 2024 Onder het presidentschap van Donald Trump, die zich vaker positief heeft uitgesproken over crypto, lijkt er bovendien meer ruimte voor staten om eigen keuzes te maken. De federale overheid werkt aan een overkoepelende strategie, maar veel vooruitgang komt op dit moment vanuit de staten zelf. Eerder deze maand werd in het Huis van Afgevaardigden nog een begrotingsvoorstel aangenomen. Hierin werd gevraagd aan het ministerie van Financiën om de haalbaarheid van een nationale Strategic Bitcoin Reserve te onderzoeken. Het voorstel uit Michigan zou weleens kunnen dienen als voorbeeld voor wat er komen gaat. Nieuwe crypto bull run in aantocht? Het momentum rond de wet in Michigan laat zien dat crypto niet langer een onderwerp is voor start-ups of individuele beleggers alleen. In toenemende mate zijn het ook overheden en publieke fondsen die Bitcoin serieus nemen als strategisch bezit. De huidige stand van de CMC Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Bron: CoinMarketCap Als House Bill 4087 wordt aangenomen, kan dit niet alleen de weg vrijmaken voor verdere koersstijgingen, maar ook het begin markeren van een bredere institutionele bull run. Dit keer gebeurt het niet via Wall Street, maar via de Amerikaanse deelstaten. Ook bij dit positieve nieuws geldt, niet impulsief handelen. Zo houd je risico’s minimaal en kun je jezelf klaarmaken voor de volgende crypto die gaat stijgen. Ook presales kunnen goede investeringsopties zijn. Wil jij meehelpen aan de volgende evolutie van Bitcoin? Dan is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) de ideale keuze. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is de eerste Bitcoin Layer 2 met smart contract ondersteuning, aangedreven door de razendsnelle Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Hiermee brengt Bitcoin Hyper niet alleen programmeerbaarheid naar Bitcoin, maar combineert het de veiligheid van Bitcoin met de snelheid en efficiëntie van moderne DeFi technologie. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale 2025 De Canonical Bridge zorgt voor non-custodial BTC transfers (zonder tussenpartij). Hiermee kunnen gebruikers Bitcoin eenvoudig wrappen en unwrappen, allemaal met lage latency en maximale veiligheid. Voeg daar presale staking beloningen en volledige token utility aan toe, en $HYPER wordt een volwaardig ecosysteem op zichzelf. Wat Bitcoin Hyper uniek maakt, is de eerlijke launch: geen VC’s, geen insiders, alleen publieke toegang. Je koopt $HYPER tijdens de presale met ETH, USDT, BNB of creditcard. Tokens kunnen worden ingezet voor staking, DAO governance, en toegang tot exclusieve dApps. Wordt nu onderdeel van de Hyper Nation, en help mee aan het ontketenen van de ware kracht van Bitcoin. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Amerikaanse Bitcoin reserve krijgt enorme boost – Michigan plant 10% BTC allocatie is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Binance Coin
BNB$985.95+0.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.414-3.00%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,651.17-1.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 05:16
Partager
Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move

Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move

TLDR Teucrium CEO Sal Gilbertie praised the growing liquidity in the XRP ecosystem following CME Group’s announcement. CME Group plans to introduce options on XRP futures, alongside existing futures contracts, starting October 13, 2025. The new XRP options will be available in both standard and micro-sized contracts to cater to a broader audience. The move [...] The post Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move appeared first on CoinCentral.
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000772-1.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1266-5.59%
XRP
XRP$2.9884-2.98%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/20 06:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Steve Miran was the only Fed governor to vote for a deeper rate cut after this week’s decision

Amerikaanse Bitcoin reserve krijgt enorme boost – Michigan plant 10% BTC allocatie

Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move

Could Ripple (XRP) Be the End of Correspondent Banking?

Rouanet Project Puts Amazon NFT Plan on Hold