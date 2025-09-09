Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high

Nasdaq-listed Lion Group currently holds 6,629 Solana and over one million Sui and plans to gradually convert it all into Hyperliquid tokens.

The Singapore-based trading platform said in a statement on Monday that it plans to exchange its Solana (SOL) and SUI (SUI) gradually over time to lower the average acquisition cost by “taking advantage of market volatility and accumulating HYPE at optimal prices.”

Lion Group CEO Wilson Wang said the company’s shift to hold all Hyperliquid (HYPE) “through a disciplined accumulation process,” would “enhance portfolio efficiency,” and position the platform for “sustained growth.”

