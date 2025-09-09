Lion Group to swap all Solana and Sui tokens for Hyperliquid as firm reallocates crypto treasury

Key Takeaways

Lion Group is converting its Solana and Sui holdings into Hyperliquid tokens for treasury optimization.

The shift aims to leverage Hyperliquid’s DeFi capabilities and BitGo’s new institutional HYPE custody solutions.

Lion Group Holding (LGHL) plans to convert its Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) holdings to Hyperliquid (HYPE) tokens following BitGo Trust Company’s launch of institutional HYPE EVM custody solutions in the US, according to a Monday statement.

The Nasdaq-listed trading platform operator will implement an accumulation strategy to gradually convert its positions, aiming to optimize acquisition costs by leveraging market volatility.

Explaining the shift, LGHL CEO Wilson Wang said the company sees Hyperliquid as the most compelling bet with its on-chain order book and highly efficient trading infrastructure.

The reallocation, carried out through a disciplined accumulation of HYPE tokens, is intended to optimize portfolio performance and position the firm for long-term growth.

The financial firm announced its $600 million crypto treasury strategy in June, focusing on accumulating HYPE tokens as its primary reserve asset, alongside holdings of SOL and SUI tokens.