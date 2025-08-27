Lionel Messi Set To Return As Inter Miami Targets Second Title

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 20:08
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0128-0.01%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5745+3.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04318+10.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-0.10%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.09-2.51%
InterMilanFanToken
INTER$0.5543-0.87%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+5.79%

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 19: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) stands with tournament trophies for best play and top scorer after his teams victory during the Leagues Cup Final match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is no letup in Inter Miami’s schedule in 2025, and its progress to the Leagues Cup semifinals means another meeting with Florida rivals Orlando City on Wednesday night.

It will be the second time the two have met this month, and the third time this season, as this state rivalry writes several new chapters in quick succession.

Orlando defeated Miami 4-1 in MLS last time out, but Lionel Messi was missing for that game due to a hamstring injury. He hopes to be back for this semifinal.

It has been a tough schedule for these Inter Miami stars, who have also had to contend with the Club World Cup on top of MLS domestic play, the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the Leagues Cup.

But with a trophy on the line and needing just two more wins to lift said silverware, its focus will now be squarely on this continental cup.

Messi Returns For Trophy Tilt

Having clearly returned to action too early with his second-half cameo against LA Galaxy, Messi missed the subsequent MLS game against DC United in order to prepare for this Leagues Cup semifinal.

Despite not being fully fit and still feeling the effects of a hamstring injury picked up in the Leagues Cup group stage, he still drove Miami to a win in that game against LA Galaxy, with a goal and an assist.

Now he’s back to a higher level of fitness (they hope), Inter Miami will be looking to Messi to help them avenge that recent 4-1 league defeat against Orlando, and the 3-0 loss earlier in the season.

Jordi Alba is also back in training, having missed the 1-1 draw in DC, as Inter Miami aim for a second Leagues Cup title, having won it with a then-recently-arrived Messi back in 2023.

An All-MLS Leagues Cup. Again

The 2025 edition of this tournament was designed to produce more MLS versus Liga MX matchups.

The group stage was separated into two divisions, one with 18 teams from MLS and another with 18 teams from Liga MX. Then six sets of six teams were drawn, three from each league, who would face each other across three group stage games.

Once the group stage was complete, the top four from the MLS half played the top four of the Liga MX half, guaranteeing MLS versus Liga MX matchups up until the quarterfinals.

However, the first time intra-league matchups could occur, the tournament produced an all-MLS run-in, with each MLS team knocking out their Mexican opponents in the quarterfinals.

It’s the second season in a row that no Mexican teams have made the semifinals.

The MLS home advantage and timing in the season have both been put forward as reasons for this, so there is still plenty for this tournament to consider as it goes forward.

Orlando City’s Own Argentine Star

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Martin Ojeda #10 of Orlando City during the Leagues Cup Quarterfinal between Toluca and Orlando City at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 20, 2025 in Carson, California. (Photo by Luiza Moraes – Leagues Cup/MLS via Getty Images)

MLS via Getty Images

Martín Ojeda has been the star player in a firing Orlando attack this season. It’s an attack that has created the most “big chances” in MLS with 93, and is tied with Inter Miami for the most goals scored in the league, with 54.

Ojeda is now beginning to be spoken of as a possible MVP candidate, and another big performance against last year’s winner of this award, Messi, of course, will further make his case.

The attacking midfielder was rested for the MLS game against Nashville at the weekend, as Orlando, like Miami, prepared its Argentine star to make the most of this chance to reach a final.

Ojeda will be joined in attack by the experienced Colombian striker Luis Muriel and winger Marco Pašalić to form one of the most potent forward lines on the continent.

Prediction

With Messi back, it should be closer than the 4-1 scoreline in Orlando’s favour we saw in MLS this month, and Inter Miami also have home advantage. It might go down to a penalty shootout, as two of the quarterfinals did.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesnalton/2025/08/27/lionel-messi-set-to-return-as-inter-miami-targets-second-title/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. federal prosecutors have filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the overturning of the convictions of Estonian defendants Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin. The two pleaded guilty to operating the $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme HashFlare, but received only three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine each, far less than the 10-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors. Legal experts stated that while the sentence was "unusually lenient," the Ninth Circuit generally defers to the discretion of local judges unless the sentence is manifestly unreasonable. Judge Robert S. Lasnik considered factors such as the defendant's prison sentence already served, the risk of extradition, and victim restitution in his sentencing. He also noted that if the treaty transfer had not been approved, the defendant could have faced a harsher prison sentence and indefinite detention. HashFlare defrauded 440,000 victims worldwide between 2015 and 2019, and the defendant has already forfeited $400 million in assets for restitution. Prosecutors believe the sentence is "so lenient in the face of such large-scale fraud that it raises serious concerns about its consistency and deterrent effect."
U
U$0.012+0.84%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006267+1.90%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018572+10.09%
Partager
PANews2025/08/27 20:12
Partager
Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud, the cloud computing division of Alphabet, is reportedly expanding its services into blockchain with the development of its own Layer-1 protocol called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). According to an announcement made by Rich Widman, Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, the system is designed to provide financial institutions with a “performant, ... Read more The post Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+0.11%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07417+0.28%
Solayer
LAYER$0.548+2.23%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/08/27 19:54
Partager
Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

This partnership includes provision of $50M in a $BTC-collateralized syndicated loan. It focuses on increasing accessibility of tokenized private credit.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,288.81+1.79%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 20:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Analysts: Bitcoin faces the risk of further decline as leverage ratios soar and a large amount of funds turn to Ethereum

US Prosecutors Challenge 'Unusually Lenient' Sentence in HashFlare Mining Fraud