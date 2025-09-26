Midas, in partnership with Axelar, has launched the first XRP liquid staking token, mXRP. The token will provide investors with yields from the XRP DeFi ecosystem and further expand the altcoin’s utility.  XRP Liquid Staking Token Launches Midas revealed that the mXRP liquid staking token will be issued on the XRP Ledger EVM via the […]Midas, in partnership with Axelar, has launched the first XRP liquid staking token, mXRP. The token will provide investors with yields from the XRP DeFi ecosystem and further expand the altcoin’s utility.  XRP Liquid Staking Token Launches Midas revealed that the mXRP liquid staking token will be issued on the XRP Ledger EVM via the […]

Liquid Staking Debuts On XRP Ledger, What mXRP Means For Investors

2025/09/26 08:00
Midas, in partnership with Axelar, has launched the first XRP liquid staking token, mXRP. The token will provide investors with yields from the XRP DeFi ecosystem and further expand the altcoin’s utility. 

XRP Liquid Staking Token Launches

Midas revealed that the mXRP liquid staking token will be issued on the XRP Ledger EVM via the Axelar bridge, which also facilitates the transfer of the token to the Ledger. The tokenization platform noted that this is a first-of-its-kind tokenized exposure product, offering meaningful XRP-denominated yield strategies. The token is expected to provide an APY of up to 8% for holders, although Axelar indicated it could reach 10%.

In an X post, Panek Mekras, co-founder of Anodos Finance, which offers the token on the Ledger, broke down key details about the liquid staking token. He explained that token is a yield-bearing version of XRP that generates yields for its holders. As such, the price of mXRP should continuously grow against the XRP price and trade at a premium. 

Panek further stated that the yield comes from various strategies, including lending, market making, and depositing on DeFi protocols, among others. He noted that asset managers first lock XRP and then borrow against it in stablecoins, using the capital for various strategies to generate profits. 

The Anodos Finance co-founder also clarified that investors simply need to hold the staking token to claim their yields or redeem their XRP. He added that holders of the liquid staking token do not receive extra tokens. Instead, the yield and rewards are automatically added and embedded into mXRP’s value. 

Panek noted that token works similarly to other liquid staking tokens, such as stETH, jitoSOL, and sAVAX, meaning that those looking to get yields from it have to buy the asset and hold it. They can do this by selling XRP or adding new capital to buy the token. 

What mXRP Means For XRP

Panek indicated that the launch of mXRP is beneficial for XRP, as it will add constant buying pressure to the altcoin. He noted that Midas and Axelar said that the goal is to become a perpetual buyer of XRP. Meanwhile, every XRP used to mint mXRP is locked, thereby removing it from circulation. 

Flare Network also recently announced the launch of ‘FXRP’ to expand XRP’s DeFi. Panek noted that mXRP and FXRP are slightly different, but ultimately, both are beneficial for XRP and the XRP Ledger. mXRP’s capital is managed by asset managers who generate yield on behalf of investors. At the same time, FXRP is a trustless version of XRP on the Flare network, which doesn’t inherently generate yield but can be used in DeFi protocols to generate yields.

At the time of writing, the altcoin price is trading at around $2.84, down in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

mXRP
