Lisa Cook’s Position Safeguarded By Federal Court

The showdown between Donald Trump and the American Federal Reserve reaches an unprecedented threshold. On September 9, the federal court suspended the dismissal of Lisa Cook, Fed governor, decided by the American president. A rare decision that highlights the major stake of this conflict: the independence of the central bank against political pressures. Ahead of a strategic meeting on rates, this judicial halt revives the debate on the limits of executive power in conducting monetary policy.

