Lisa Makes Radio History — Again — With Her Newest Superstar Collaboration

2025/08/26 07:44

Lisa and Maroon 5’s “Priceless” ties Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” as the fifth-longest running track by a K-pop act on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, at 13 weeks. Lisa at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Variety via Getty Images

For the most part, Lisa and Maroon 5’s collaboration “Priceless” is falling on the Billboard charts. The track was welcomed warmly by radio programmers and DJs around the country when it first arrived months ago, as there’s always interest from that crowd in more music from Maroon 5, as the band has historically performed extremely well at pop radio. Lisa is one of the hottest names in pop music at the moment, so the team-up was seen as a potential summer smash.

“Priceless” never became the hit that Lisa and Maroon 5 and their labels were likely hoping for, but it has enjoyed a life on pop radio. As it begins to decline, the cut holds on one tally and helps Lisa make history once more.

“Priceless” Ties “Cupid” by Fifty Fifty

“Priceless” is up to a lucky 13 weeks on the Adult Contemporary chart. As it reaches that number, Lisa ties another tune and jointly claims the fifth-longest running track by any K-pop musician.

At the moment, with 13 stays apiece, “Priceless” is tied with “Cupid” by Fifty Fifty. That South Korean girl group scored a surprise pop radio win back in 2023, when “Cupid” reached multiple Billboard charts and became a historic win on many of them.

Rosé Claims the All-Time Record

Fellow Blackpink singer Rosé claims the all-time record for the most weeks spent on the Adult Contemporary chart among K-pop stars. Her single “Apt.,” which features Bruno Mars, lived on the list for 23 frames. It also tied as the highest rising when it topped out at No. 16.

BTS, Lisa and BTS (Again) Lead

Three different tunes sit in second place together. That roundup includes a pair of cuts by BTS, as the group’s own “Dynamite” and “My Universe” with Coldplay both held on for 20 frames. Another Lisa smash, “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me),” racked up 20 stays somewhere on the Adult Contemporary roster.

“Priceless” Might Make History Again in a Few Days

This week, “Priceless” holds at No. 16, its all-time high on the Adult Contemporary roster. Even if it begins to tumble when Billboard refreshes its rankings, the single will likely earn at least another stay on the list, if not several, since the Adult Contemporary roster moves much more slowly than other pop radio tallies.

Whether Lisa and Maroon 5 will hold on for another seven frames and match as one of the second-longest running K-pop cuts of all time is hard to predict, since the tune declines on both the Adult Pop Airplay and Pop Airplay charts to Nos. 11 and 40, respectively.

