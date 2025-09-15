Lisa Ties Jung Kook’s Success On A Billboard Chart — And She May Beat Him Soon

Lisa’s “Priceless” ties Jung Kook’s “Too Much” as the fifth-longest run for any tune by a K-pop soloist on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart, with 18 weeks. BANGKOK, THAILAND – FEBRUARY 14: Lalisa Manobal attends “The White Lotus” Season 3 Bangkok Premiere at ICONSIAM River Park on February 14, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images for HBO) Getty Images for HBO

Its run on the Billboard charts in America may be ending soon, but for the moment, “Priceless” manages to hold on and find space once more on one tally. The collaboration between Maroon 5 and Blackpink singer/rapper Lisa remains a radio win, and the K-pop superstar history again on a pop radio chart, just as it seems that her team-up with the band is about to disappear.

Lisa and “Priceless” on the Adult Pop Airplay Chart

“Priceless” falls from No. 24 to No. 28 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. It has now spent 18 weeks on the list, which turns out to be a very special length of time.

As “Priceless” advances from 17 to 18 frames, the cut is tied as the fifth-longest-running hit on the Adult Pop Airplay chart by any K-pop act in history. This time around, it matches “Too Much,” fronted by The Kid Laroi, which also credits both Central Cee and Jung Kook of BTS fame.

Lisa Follows Rosé and BTS

Four tracks land ahead of both “Priceless” and “Too Much” in terms of longevity. Fellow Blackpink star Rosé scored the longest-running win ever by any K-pop star when “Apt” managed 32 frames on the list. A trio of tracks — “Dynamite” and “My Universe” by BTS, the latter a collaboration with Coldplay, as well as “Cupid” by Fifty Fifty — all held on for 20 stays.

Lisa Matches Jung Kook

In addition to being one of the longest-charting tracks credited to any K-pop artist in the tenure of the Adult Pop Airplay chart, “Priceless” is also the second-highest-charting. The pop tune peaked at No. 6. Only “Apt.” by Rosé and Mars rose higher, missing No. 1 by just one space.

Will Lisa Push Past Jung Kook?

It looks like “Priceless” will depart the Adult Pop Airplay ranking very soon, perhaps when Billboard refreshes its lists in a few days. If that’s the case, it will forever be tied with “Too Much” as the second-longest-charting hit by any K-pop soloist. If “Priceless” can hold on just once more, Lisa will break her tie with Jung Kook and claim that position for herself.