Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has announced the most searched altcoins by users in recent hours. The list covers a wide range of markets, from leading names to new projects.
Here are the altcoins and their current market values:
- POL (Formerly MATIC) – $2.97 billion
- Ethereum (ETH) – $540.30 billion
- Cronos (CRO) – $9.66 billion
- Dolomite (DOLO) – $127.45 million
- Mitosis (MITO) – $48.74 million
- Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $1.86 billion
- OpenVPP (OVPP) – $77.63 million
- Pyth Network (PYTH) – $1.05 billion
- Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.16 trillion
- Solana (SOL) – $110.94 billion
- Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $12.21 billion
- Aave (AAVE) – $4.85 billion
- XRP (XRP) – $167.15 billion
- Official Trump (TRUMP) – $1.71 billion
- Ondo (ONDO) – $2.85 billion
Looking at the list, some of the most notable increases were seen in Dolomite (DOLO) and Mitosis (MITO) tokens. DOLO rose 21.7% in the last 24 hours, while MITO saw a 16.5% increase. Despite their relatively low market capitalizations, these two projects appear to have attracted investor interest.
*This is not investment advice.
Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/list-of-altcoins-most-searched-for-in-recent-hours-published/