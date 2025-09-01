List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has announced the most searched altcoins by users in recent hours. The list covers a wide range of markets, from leading names to new projects.

Here are the altcoins and their current market values:

POL (Formerly MATIC) – $2.97 billion Ethereum (ETH) – $540.30 billion Cronos (CRO) – $9.66 billion Dolomite (DOLO) – $127.45 million Mitosis (MITO) – $48.74 million Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $1.86 billion OpenVPP (OVPP) – $77.63 million Pyth Network (PYTH) – $1.05 billion Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.16 trillion Solana (SOL) – $110.94 billion Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $12.21 billion Aave (AAVE) – $4.85 billion XRP (XRP) – $167.15 billion Official Trump (TRUMP) – $1.71 billion Ondo (ONDO) – $2.85 billion

Looking at the list, some of the most notable increases were seen in Dolomite (DOLO) and Mitosis (MITO) tokens. DOLO rose 21.7% in the last 24 hours, while MITO saw a 16.5% increase. Despite their relatively low market capitalizations, these two projects appear to have attracted investor interest.

*This is not investment advice.

