Listed companies bought a net $122 million of BTC last week, and Metaplanet announced plans to increase holdings and raise funds.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) made a net purchase of $122 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) did not increase its holdings last week; Japan's Metaplanet purchased 1,009 BTC for $112 million, bringing its holdings to 20,000. The company also announced it would raise 130 billion yen through an international stock offering, of which 124 billion yen would be used to purchase Bitcoin within two months. Sweden's H100 Group and the UK's The Smarter Web increased their holdings by 46.22 and 45 BTC, respectively. KindlyMD also announced on August 26th that it plans to raise $5 billion to expand its coffers. As of now, listed companies hold a total of 842,260 BTC, valued at approximately $97.71 billion, representing 4.23% of the circulating market capitalization.