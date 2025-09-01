Listed companies bought a net $122 million of BTC last week, and Metaplanet announced plans to increase holdings and raise funds.

Par : PANews
2025/09/01 20:39
PANews reported on September 1st that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) made a net purchase of $122 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) did not increase its holdings last week; Japan's Metaplanet purchased 1,009 BTC for $112 million, bringing its holdings to 20,000. The company also announced it would raise 130 billion yen through an international stock offering, of which 124 billion yen would be used to purchase Bitcoin within two months. Sweden's H100 Group and the UK's The Smarter Web increased their holdings by 46.22 and 45 BTC, respectively. KindlyMD also announced on August 26th that it plans to raise $5 billion to expand its coffers. As of now, listed companies hold a total of 842,260 BTC, valued at approximately $97.71 billion, representing 4.23% of the circulating market capitalization.

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
