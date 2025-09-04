Listed company SUI Group increased its holdings by approximately 20 million SUI tokens, bringing its holdings to over US$300 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed company SUI Group Holdings announced in a statement on Wednesday that its holdings of SUI tokens have exceeded $300 million after increasing its holdings by approximately 20 million SUI tokens. The company stated that as of Wednesday, it held 101,795,656 SUI tokens, valued at $344 million. Stephen Mackintosh, Chief Investment Officer of SUI Group, stated, "We plan to continue seeking additional capital increases to purchase additional discounted locked-up SUI tokens, thereby increasing the number of SUI tokens held per share and creating value for shareholders."

SUI Group, formerly known as Mill City Ventures, a short-term lender, has reached an agreement to purchase tokens directly from the Sui Foundation at a discounted price. Mill City established its position as the official SUI token reserve by completing a $450 million private placement. The company stated that it currently has approximately $58 million in cash available to purchase additional SUI tokens.

