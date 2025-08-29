Litecoin and Chainlink Face Fierce Competition From A New Ethereum L2 Dubbed ‘The Next SHIB’

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/29 21:00
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000121-3.96%
Voltage Finance
VOLTAGE$0.00006695-0.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.011956-1.27%
Litecoin
LTC$110.22-2.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5329-4.73%

The crypto market is changing fast—and not always in ways that favour the old guard. While stalwart projects like Litecoin and Chainlink continue building, they’re facing serious heat from meme‑powered newcomers. One project, Layer Brett, is gunning for both volume and velocity—and it’s grabbing attention from every direction.

Litecoin (LTC): Reliable, but low-voltage

Litecoin has long been crypto’s “digital silver,” and to its credit, it still works exactly as advertised. Transactions are fast, fees are low, and the network is rock solid. A recent integration of ZK-rollup support adds a layer of scalability and privacy, which proves the Litecoin dev team isn’t asleep at the wheel.

It also remains one of the most widely accepted cryptocurrencies for payments, with strong uptime and minimal drama. But even with upgrades, Litecoin just doesn’t move like it used to. It’s not designed for exponential growth, and traders know it. Market expectations have flattened—analysts call it a store of value, not a moonshot. In a hype-driven environment where Ethereum Layer 2s and meme coins are flying, Litecoin feels like a background player. Good tech, but low heat.

Chainlink (LINK): Strong fundamentals, slow flash

Chainlink is one of those projects that quietly keeps everything running behind the scenes. It feeds data into smart contracts, links up blockchains with real-world info, and Chainlink shows up in almost every serious DeFi build. It’s everywhere, it’s reliable—but let’s be honest, “essential” doesn’t always mean exciting, especially to short-term traders.

Recent Chainlink price action has been encouraging, with whales accumulating and projections pushing into the $25–$30 range. The roadmap is sound, and institutional integrations keep growing. But like Litecoin, Chainlink is a utility coin, not a hype coin. It may outperform in a slow bull cycle, but traders chasing massive upside in a short window are likely to look elsewhere. The Chainlink returns are stable—but stability isn’t trending right now.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Meme speed, real architecture

While legacy coins build quietly in the background, Layer Brett is moving loud and fast. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers lightning-fast transactions, low gas fees, and a staking platform that’s already live and paying out. Early adopters are earning over 2,000% APY, and the presale has already pulled in more than $1.5 million.

But what sets Layer Brett apart isn’t just the tech—it’s the positioning. It’s a meme coin with structure: a capped 10 billion token supply, gamified staking, NFT integrations, and a no-KYC dApp that’s simple to use. Traders aren’t waiting on updates or speculation—they’re participating in a working ecosystem now.

Layer Brett isn’t trying to be digital silver. It’s not building backend infrastructure. It’s tapping into the one thing that actually moves crypto markets—community momentum backed by real mechanics. That’s why Layer Brett’s being called “The Next SHIB”—not because it’s copying Shiba Inu’s image, but because it’s building meme energy on top of scalable, real-time architecture.

This is where speed meets structure—and for 2025–2026 traders chasing upside, Layer Brett is where the action is.

Conclusion

Litecoin and Chainlink still matter, but they’re built for different goals—stability, infrastructure, and long-term value. Layer Brett, by contrast, is built for this exact moment: fast-moving markets, viral narratives, and working tools that reward early movers. Legacy coins offer safety. But if you’re chasing scale, speed, and breakout potential, the next SHIB might already be here—and it’s not playing quiet.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Litecoin and Chainlink Face Fierce Competition From A New Ethereum L2 Dubbed ‘The Next SHIB’ appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,310.91-4.53%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 10:34
Partager
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.066446+3.50%
Solana
SOL$203.64-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,323.83-3.94%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Partager
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005049-6.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).