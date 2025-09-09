Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress to launch privacy-focused wallet

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:00
Chainbase
C$0.25412-2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647+1.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017791+11.75%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4401+1.96%
Wink
LIKE$0.01085+1.25%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02591-1.03%

Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress partnered to launch a new wallet with a focus on privacy.

Summary

  • Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress announced a new privacy-focused wallet
  • The new wallet will let users hide balances and transactions
  • Wallet uses MWEB technology, privacy aliases, and Ordinals

Privacy continues to be a key concern for crypto holders. On Monday, September 8, the Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress announced the upcoming beta release of a new Litecoin-native (LIT) wallet focused on privac, crypto.news can exclusively report. The AmericanFortress Litecoin Wallet will enable users to stake and leverage layer-2 solutions while making privacy the default setting.

The wallet, set to launch in September, will integrate Litecoin’s layer-2 MimbleWimble Extension Blocks to make transactions private. At the same time, the wallet uses C-filters that prevent IP-to-wallet deanonymization when wallets connect to public servers.

New Litecoin wallet built for privacy

Mehow Pospieszalski, CEO of AmericanFortress, stated that privacy is the core principle of the new wallet and not just an add-on. He also emphasized that the company wanted to create a wallet that is accessible and easy to use for those new to the ecosystem.

The Litecoin network is not DeFi-enabled by design, and its DeFi total value locked is a modest $2.66 million. However, the proof-of-work network is popular among users and traders who value decentralization and privacy.

Source: https://crypto.news/exclusive-litecoin-foundation-and-americanfortress-to-launch-privacy-focused-wallet/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,084.96+0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10221+0.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10221+0.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
HAI
HAI$0.007968+2.10%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher