Litecoin Struggles to Reclaim All-Time Highs as Market Focus Shifts Towards Viral Altcoins Like Rollblock

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/21 05:30
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4283+3.93%
Wink
LIKE$0.011654-0.49%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706-1.39%

Litecoin continues to struggle as it fails to retest its all-time highs. Once seen as a safe bet, the coin has slipped behind newer projects that offer faster growth and stronger utility.

Rollblock, with its iGaming-driven revenue model and a fast-growing user base, is quickly stealing the spotlight. Moving into Q3, investors are now weighing whether to hold onto legacy coins like Litecoin or chase the explosive potential of altcoins, rewriting the growth narrative in 2025.

Rollblock: The Viral DeFi Token Redefining Crypto Utility

Rollblock has quickly transformed from a unique idea into one of the most talked-about new crypto coins of 2025. Unlike many projects that thrive only on hype, Rollblock has released a live iGaming platform where users can already wager, play, and earn, all before its presale has ended. The platform offers 12,000 AI-driven games, a full sportsbook, and transparent revenue sharing that ties the token directly to performance.

Every week, up to 30 percent of Rollblock’s revenue is dedicated to buybacks. Of this, 60 percent of tokens are permanently burned while the remaining 40 percent go back to stakers. This mechanism reduces supply, rewards holders, and gives long-term investors a reason to stay involved.

The growth figures highlight massive momentum. With over $15 million in wagers processed and a community of more than 55,000 users already engaged, Rollblock is shaping up as a low-cap crypto gem with massive upside potential. Analysts suggest the mix of DeFi mechanics, staking income, and viral appeal could push it into the ranks of other top altcoins in the next cycle.

For traders searching for the best crypto to buy ahead of the 2025 bull run, Rollblock offers a rare combination: real-world use, strong community energy, and sustainable tokenomics. This balance is why many believe Rollblock could emerge as the next 100x crypto while older projects struggle to capture fresh attention.

Here is why Rollblock is being recognized as one of the strongest low-cap crypto gems this quarter:

  • Fixed supply with a deflationary model designed to protect long-term value
  • Seamless blend of DeFi mechanics with revenue generated directly from iGaming activity
  • Early backers benefit from a live, functioning platform instead of promises on paper
  • Full security and transparency backed by a SolidProof audit
  • Licensed under Anjouan Gaming, providing full regulatory assurance

Priced at only $0.068, Rollblock’s momentum is moving faster than most trending cryptocurrencies. With its token launch approaching, RBLK is shaping up to be one of the best altcoins to buy in 2025, offering early investors a chance to secure a position before the next major market upswing.

Litecoin: The Veteran Coin Fighting to Stay Relevant

Litecoin has long been viewed as the digital silver of crypto. It offers faster block times and cheaper fees compared to Bitcoin. Despite this, it continues to struggle below its all-time high of $410.

Litecoin’s price is currently about $116. Analysts predict that it may rise to $150 by Q4 if it can break the key resistance at $130.

Although Litecoin is a moonshot away from its ATH, it offers stability more than hype. It fits the profile of a long-term crypto play rather than a short-term investment. Even while its price declines, long-term investors are buying LTC at its lows, hoping it could rebound by 2026. 

RBLK vs. LTC: Head-to-Head 

Rollblock and Litecoin appeal to very different kinds of investors. Rollblock is emerging as a low-cap crypto gem with fresh tokenomics and staking rewards, while Litecoin carries the weight of history as one of the top cryptocurrencies. 

Putting them side by side shows why traders are torn between chasing growth and holding onto legacy value.

FeatureRollblock (RBLK)Litecoin (LTC)
UtilityGameFi platform, buybacks, rewards, SolidProof auditedFast payments, merchant adoption, trusted use
Core IdentityViral DeFi token with iGaming revenue and stakingVeteran coin known as digital silver
Growth PotentialSeen as the next 100x crypto with viral momentumViewed as a long-term crypto option
TokenomicsStandard supply modelDeflationary: buyback, burn, staking rewards
Price StatusEarly-stage, currently priced at $0.068 in its presale phaseAround $116, far below $410 all-time high

For investors, the choice is clear: chase viral growth with Rollblock or lean on Litecoin’s proven legacy.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Litecoin Struggles to Reclaim All-Time Highs as Market Focus Shifts Towards Viral Altcoins Like Rollblock appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Snorter Bot Token has been developed as a Solana-focused Telegram trading bot with multichain plans, designed to detect meme coin breakouts like Wiki Cat’s 293% surge, which has unfolded during a six-day losing streak in the broader crypto market.
SIX
SIX$0.0218+1.39%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000008065+6.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142+4.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:11
Partager
New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving in a different direction on crypto. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Chair Paul Atkins confirmed that the agency will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group, a step he says will open a new chapter in US regulation. White House Roadmap According to Atkins, the first objective of the new group will be to carry out recommendations from the President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group. His remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he introduced what he called “Project Crypto” and promised to move away from regulation by enforcement. I had a great conversation with @TeresaGoody at @SALTConference’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium today about my priorities as @SECgov chairman, including Project Crypto and making IPOs great again. It’s a new day at the SEC. Thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I7UIrjQFpT — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025  Atkins stated the SEC will not rely on old methods. Instead, the commission intends to create rules that prevent abuse but remain flexible enough for technology’s rapid development. Atkins said the effort is part of US President Donald Trump’s extensive push for a more transparent policy on digital assets. Investor Protection And Innovation Atkins praised the administration for supporting a plan that he says balances investor protection with space for innovation. He added that cooperation with Congress, the White House, and other agencies will help keep US policy consistent and aligned with international standards. This is a clear contrast to the approach of his predecessor, Gary Gensler, who frequently said most tokens were securities under existing rules. Critics of Gensler’s stance argued it drove innovation overseas and created a climate of uncertainty. Atkins rejected that argument, saying very few tokens meet the definition of securities. The way tokens are packaged, marketed, and sold matters more, he explained. Flexible Rules For Developers The shift could make it easier for crypto projects to operate in the US without immediately being treated as securities. Reports show that the President’s DAWG released a roadmap in July urging regulators to introduce rules that encourage businesses while maintaining investor safeguards. Atkins said the SEC will stick closely to that roadmap. Related Reading: Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce Exemptions & Transparency He explained that the commission will provide exemptions, safe harbors, and new disclosure standards tailored for crypto companies. That would replace the “one-size-fits-all” system that has frustrated the industry for years. Activities such as ICOs, airdrops, network rewards, and building decentralized apps may be treated more flexibly under this plan. Atkins clarified that the new approach does not mean a free-for-all, but rather a structure designed to support responsible growth. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005848+10.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.93+2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10409+3.61%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 05:00
Partager
Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

New Pepe-inspired Layer 2 blockchain Layer Brett has hit $700,000 in presale. Inspired by a meme coin character known as “Pepe’s Brother”, the blockchain is a major transition from Brett on Base into a working network focused on speed, staking, and scale.  The project boasts a total of 10 billion tokens in circulation, backed by […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5658+2.64%
Major
MAJOR$0.15969+1.70%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001071+3.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Source: Israel plans to strike Fordow nuclear facility within days, regardless of whether the United States joins the war