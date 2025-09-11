Litecoin Surges as 1000 Wallets Add 181K LTC, XRP Hits 6.6M Wallets

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/11 18:34
Moonveil
MORE$0.10085-1.66%
XRP
XRP$2.9989+0.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01391-2.38%
Litecoin
LTC$116.84+2.77%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02635-3.97%
Litecoin Price

The post Litecoin Surges as 1000 Wallets Add 181K LTC, XRP Hits 6.6M Wallets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Litecoin (LTC) has moved ahead of many altcoins after a sharp increase in whale activity and several market developments. The token’s price climbed after wallets holding more than 1,000 LTC accumulated 181,000 coins in a single day, one of the largest daily gains in recent months.

Why There’s a Surge in Litecoin?

LTC is trading at $116.89, supported by aggressive whale accumulation. The addition of 181,000 coins by large wallets signals confidence in Litecoin’s long-term potential.

A Santiment report points to two drivers of this momentum. First, Grayscale filed new exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications for Litecoin, expanding its effort to convert crypto trusts into regulated products after doing so for Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

Second, MEI Pharma rebranded as Lite Strategy and announced a $100 million LTC treasury allocation. The company’s ticker will shift from MEIPS to LITS, further highlighting corporate adoption.

How Does Whale Accumulation Impact? 

The surge in whale accumulation was matched by a sharp rise in large transactions. Within 12 hours of these announcements, 349 trades worth over $1 million were recorded. This activity coincided with a 5.5% price jump, showing how institutional signals can quickly shift market sentiment.

Litecoin and XRP Wallet Growth

While Litecoin gained more than 5%, XRP wallets expanded to about 6.6 million. Over 11,000 new wallets entered the top 10% of XRP holders in August 2025. Litecoin also showed growth, with active addresses increasing 12% in the last month. 

Comparing Wallet Use: Litecoin vs XRP

XRP wallets are often used for features such as DeFi integration, bill payments, crypto cards, and links to banking and cross-border transactions. Litecoin wallets, by contrast, focus on fast, low-cost transfers and simple on-chain transactions without deposit requirements.

Entry levels differ as well. To be in the top 10% of XRP holders, a wallet must hold about 2,396 XRP, worth around $7,218.67 at current prices. Litecoin does not have a comparable threshold, underscoring the difference in network structure and asset concentration.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$113,745.87+0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056-2.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24137+6.06%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Partager
Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
Union
U$0.00971-6.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105-11.28%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Partager
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

ETF Yatırımcıları Bitcoin’e (BTC), Vadeli İşlem Yatırımcıları Ethereum’a (ETH) Akın Ediyor! Bu Ne Anlama Geliyor?