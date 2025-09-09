Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) Presale Hits $25M as Meme Coin Fans Eye 100x

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/09 23:52
NEAR
NEAR$2.651+3.55%
Threshold
T$0.01633+0.55%
Solana
SOL$216.29-0.06%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05139-2.46%
RealLink
REAL$0.06071-1.41%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001022-0.29%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002508-4.42%

Meme coins rarely stay quiet for long, and the latest craze is happening around Little Pepe ($LILPEPE).

The Little Pepe presale has already reached $25M, with over 98% of tokens sold and the price doubling from its initial level. That kind of momentum puts the project clearly on the radar of traders chasing the next 100x opportunity.

Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on hype, Little Pepe incorporates utility into its design. The team has developed its own Layer 2 blockchain that offers near-instant transactions, no trading taxes, and security measures to prevent bots and rug pulls.

With a CertiK audit and an ecosystem plan that features a meme launchpad named ‘Pepe’s Pump Pad,’ $LILPEPE aims to be more than just another frog with a funny name.

The big question now: does this momentum signal the start of another Doge-like run to sit alongside the top meme coins?

From Casino Bets to Layer 2 Tech

The meme coin market often feels like a slot machine. You put in some $ETH or $SOL and hope for green candles, praying the devs don’t disappear. Most projects rely on hype and little more. Little Pepe is trying to change that playbook.

Instead of using Ethereum or Solana and incurring high fees, $LILPEPE features its own Layer 2 blockchain. Transactions are nearly instantaneous, gas costs are minimal, and buyers aren’t surprised by hidden trading taxes. For anyone who’s experienced fees eating into their meme coin collection, that’s a welcome change.

Description about Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) Layer 2 blockchain

Security is another aspect. Little Pepe has bot protection and smart contracts designed to make rug pulls almost impossible, and it has already passed a CertiK audit.

Because the chain is EVM-compatible, developers can port existing Ethereum dApps without starting from scratch. That lowers the barrier for building out the ecosystem—giving $LILPEPE a shot at being more than a one-season meme.

Tokenomics Breakdown: 100B Supply, 26.5% Presale, and Staking Rewards

Many meme coins have unclear token allocation, but Little Pepe’s structure is transparent.

The total supply is limited to 100 billion $LILPEPE, with 26.5% allocated for the presale and 30% reserved for chain reserves to support the Layer 2. An additional 13.5% funds staking rewards, while liquidity, marketing, and centralized exchange reserves each receive 10%.

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) tokenomics

That balance means early buyers aren’t left holding the entire bag. Once listings start, there’s potential for growth, and staking offers additional incentives for those wanting to lock tokens in instead of flipping them.

Beyond token splits, the team is working to develop a meme ecosystem that has real potential. The main feature is Pepe’s Pump Pad, a launchpad for new meme coins created to make token creation safer and easier. If it succeeds, it could position $LILPEPE as a broader platform, not just a single token.

The roadmap also aims for a $1B market cap and reaching the CMC top 100, which may sound ambitious, but aligns with the broader bull cycle’s interest in utility-backed meme projects.

Presale Frenzy: $25M Raised, 98% of Tokens Already Gone

The Little Pepe presale has crossed $25M, with more than 15.5B tokens sold – roughly 98.7% of the allocation.

Early buyers purchased $LILPEPE at $0.0010, but the price has now doubled to $0.0021 as the sale progresses through its later stages. Each round sells out faster than the previous one, a typical sign of increasing FOMO.

This level of momentum demonstrates how much attention $LILPEPE is gaining ahead of its exchange debut.

The $777K Giveaway Fueling Community Buzz

Adding to the hype, Little Pepe is hosting a $777K token giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $77K worth of $LILPEPE, a substantial prize pool compared to the small promotions most meme coins run.

Announcement of the $777K $LILPEPE giveaway

To qualify, buyers must invest at least $100 in the presale. Doing extra social media tasks earns more entries, making the contest both a community effort and a viral marketing campaign.

For the team, it’s also a sign of confidence. Projects don’t give out three-quarters of a million dollars’ worth of tokens unless they believe they will be worth even more.

Final Thoughts – Can $LILPEPE Be the Next 100x Meme Coin?

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) positions itself as more than just another meme coin. It combines Layer 2 speed, zero-tax trading, and meme culture into a package that has already raised $25M.

Add anti-rug protections, a CertiK audit, and community buzz around the $777K giveaway, and it’s clear why discussions of it being the next crypto to explode with a possible 100x run are emerging.

But meme coins remain speculative by nature. The volatility that made $DOGE and $SHIB famous also damaged many investors.

This article is not financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR): review tokenomics, roadmap milestones, and whitepapers before investing. Never put in more than you’re willing to lose.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/little-pepe-presale-hits-25m

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14559-1.24%
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009049-3.13%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001643+0.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008--%
AaveToken
AAVE$298.63-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,278.43-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285-0.15%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9495-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst