Liu Yuanchun, President of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics: The full implementation and promotion of the US dollar stablecoin will alleviate the risks posed by US debt.

PANews reported on September 21st that, according to Lianhe Zaobao, the trend of "de-dollarization" has recently become a hot topic again. Liu Yuanchun, president of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, stated that the recent US legislation targeting digital finance and digital currencies, allowing for the full implementation and advancement of dollar-denominated stablecoins, not only consolidates the dollar's penetration and stability in the global system but also mitigates the risks posed by US debt. Steve Siddique, director of the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore, noted that while the US's embrace of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins is driving a global trend toward "dollarization," the potential risks of over-reliance on the dollar are becoming increasingly apparent.