Live-Action ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Gets Peacock Streaming Date

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:37
Threshold
T$0.01641-0.12%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09411+0.58%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07795-0.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016752+4.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.010433+1.12%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01988-13.67%

Mason Thames in” How to Train Your Dragon.”

Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon — a live-action remake of the 2010 animated hit of the same name starring Gerard Butler, Mason Thames and Nico Parker — is coming soon to streaming on Peacock.

Directed by the animated film’s director, Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon opened in theaters on June 13 and debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 15.

ForbesWhen Is ‘South Park’ Season 27 Returning With Episode 5?By Tim Lammers

Butler stars in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon as Viking Chief Stoic the Vast, whom he voiced in the 2010 animated film. Thames plays Stoic’s son, Hiccup, an accident-prone teen who doesn’t seem like a candidate to follow in the footsteps of his father and become a dragon slayer until he accidentally ensnares an ailing dragon, whom he names Toothless. Together, Hiccup and Toothless discover common ground and there is no need to fear one another.

Parker also stars as a teen Astrid, a teen Viking training to become a dragon slayer and Nick Frost plays Gobber, who prepares the young dragon slayers in training. The film also stars Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz and Murray McArthur.

ForbesWhy Hiccup And Astrid In ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Look So FamiliarBy Tim Lammers

Peacock announced on Wednesday that How to Train Your Dragon will begin streaming on Friday, Oct. 10.

The platform offers an ad-based Peacock Premium tier that costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, as well as an ad-free Peacock Premium Plus tier that costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year.

How Did ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Perform In Theaters?

The live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon was a blockbuster hit in theaters, earning nearly $263 million domestically and $369.1 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $632.1 million.

The film had $150 million production budget before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

ForbesWhat Time Does Documentary ‘AKA Charlie Sheen’ Debut On Netflix?By Tim Lammers

How to Train Your Dragon also earned 76% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 251 reviews, and a 97% “fresh” Popcornmeter rating based on 10,000-plus verified user ratings.

Rated PG, the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon will arrive on Peacock on Oct. 10.

ForbesHorror Hit ‘Weapons’ Is New On Streaming – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/10/live-action-how-to-train-your-dragon-gets-peacock-streaming-date/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

CryptoAppsy provides real-time data for thousands of crypto assets on iOS and Android. Users can view live portfolio updates without account creation hassle. Continue Reading:Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights The post Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
RealLink
REAL$0.06259+2.33%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01987-14.01%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:16
Partager
Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

The proposal seeks to end years of uncertainty by dividing responsibilities between the CFTC and SEC while adding new safeguards […] The post Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/11 03:31
Partager
GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse videogame retailer GameStop heeft in het tweede kwartaal van 2025 laten zien hoe een strategische stap richting Bitcoin het bedrijf helpt om verliezen te beperken en zelfs investeerdersvertrouwen nieuw leven in te blazen. Terwijl de traditionele verkoop van hardware en software onder druk staat, vormen digitale activa en een sterke focus op collectibles een cruciaal vangnet. Bitcoin als reddingsboei In mei kocht GameStop voor $500 miljoen aan Bitcoin, goed voor 4.710 BTC. Aan het eind van dat kwartaal waren deze reserves gestegen naar een waarde van $528 miljoen, waarmee het bedrijf een ongerealiseerde winst had van $28,6 miljoen. Voor een onderneming die jarenlang symbool stond voor de strijd van fysieke retail tegen digitalisering, is dit een positief bedrag. Volgens cijfers van Bitcoin Treasuries behoort GameStop inmiddels tot de top twintig van beursgenoteerde bedrijven die Bitcoin op de balans hebben staan. Dat plaatst de retailer in hetzelfde rijtje als pioniers als MicroStrategy en Tesla, en kan een voorbeeld vormen voor andere bedrijven. Verlies is een stuk kleiner, maar vertrouwen groter De resultaten lieten zien dat de strategie begint te werken. De omzet steeg jaar-op-jaar van $798 miljoen naar $970 miljoen, waarbij vooral trading cards en merchandise sterk presteerden en bijna een derde van de inkomsten genereerden. Ook exclusieve samenwerkingen, zoals limited editions rond de aankomende game Borderlands 4, droegen bij aan de groei. Dankzij kostenbesparingen en bedrijfsvoering draaide GameStop een winst van $66 miljoen, een positieve omkeer ten opzichte van een verlies van $22 miljoen in dezelfde periode vorig jaar. Netto kwam de winst uit op $168 miljoen wat flink hoger lag dan de $14,8 miljoen van een jaar eerder. De rol van crypto in de bedrijfsstrategie De keuze voor Bitcoin wordt door analisten gezien als meer dan een korte termijn winst. Het past in een bredere strategie waarbij GameStop digitale activa gebruikt om de balans te versterken en investeerdersvertrouwen terug te winnen. De timing lijkt gunstig, want sinds mei is de prijs van Bitcoin met bijna 18% gestegen. Bovendien sluit de stap aan bij een bredere trend waarin beursgenoteerde ondernemingen steeds vaker kijken naar Bitcoin als hedge. Voor investeerders betekent dit dat GameStop niet langer uitsluitend afhankelijk is van de cycli. Voorbeeld voor andere bedrijven? De vraag is of meer beursgenoteerde bedrijven het voorbeeld van GameStop zullen volgen. Met een kaspositie van $6 miljard en een recente uitgifte van $270 miljoen heeft de onderneming voldoende liquiditeit om risico’s te spreiden. De eerste signalen lijken positief, want het aandeel steeg na de bekendmaking van de cijfers met ruim 7% in de nabeurshandel tot $25,29. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,781.87+1.85%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.4654-7.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad

Nobitex claims that some hot wallet assets were transferred spontaneously, and the attacker destroyed about $100 million in crypto assets

From DAO to ApeCo: ApeCoin community backs founder-led governance overhaul