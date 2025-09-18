Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino and Smith Entertainment Group CEO Ryan Smith said this week live events are more central than ever to culture and commerce in a post-pandemic world.

The executives spoke at CNBC Sport and Boardroom’s Game Plan conference on Tuesday, saying the demand for in-person events has been unmistakable.

“No matter what you bring to that table that day, you unite around that one shared experience,” Rapino said. “For those two hours, I tend to drop whatever baggage I have and have a shared moment.”

According to Goldman Sachs, the live music industry is expected to grow at a 7.2% compounded annual rate through 2030, fueled by millennials and Gen Z.

Smith bought the Utah Jazz in 2020 and launched a new NHL franchise in the state in 2024.

“In sports, we’re really media companies,” Smith said. “We’ve got talent, we’ve got distribution. We’re putting on a show or a wedding or something every night.”