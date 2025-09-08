Live: What Crypto News Shapes Market Sentiment on Sept. 8

In the past 24 hours, we have observed the crypto market recovery. Many coins have moved into the green zone, as their prices have started to rise steadily. Worldcoin (WLFI) is 20% up; it is now trading at $1.26. Meanwhile, the gains of Dogecoin [NC] are close to 7%. Let’s take a closer look at what is happening in the crypto world now.

Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Editor-in-Chief at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X



