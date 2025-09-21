The post LivLive Crypto Presale Launches With 12x Returns and AR Crypto Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $LIVE presale is currently trading at $0.02 with 12x upside locked in at its launch price of $0.25. $LIVE is the native utility token of the LivLive augmented reality (AR) ecosystem, where players earn crypto rewards for completing verifiable actions and businesses launch interactive marketing campaigns. The presale has been divided into five tiers, each giving buyers access to tokens at $0.02 along with additional perks, including substantial bonus allocations and NFT keys that unlock virtual vaults holding $2.5 million in giveaways. This crypto presale is just the first step in LivLive’s long-term mission to fundamentally change how people interact with the world by building a gamified digital layer over the physical one, making every action verifiable and rewarding for the end user. $LIVE is the backbone of a comprehensive ecosystem that merges AR, AI, and blockchain technology with a physically and financially rewarding move-to-earn (M2E) gamification platform. $LIVE 12x Presale Potential Even though the use cases driving the LivLive ecosystem are multifaceted, the presale narrative has to some extent been dominated by its potential returns. The $LIVE tokens are being sold in bundles that contain a healthy allocation of tokens, a mining bonus ranging from 140–200%, NFTs that unlock vaults holding part of the $2.5 million crypto giveaway, and a physical wristband. At its core, the presale offers a locked-in 12x return, with tokens priced at $0.02 and launching at $0.25. For example, the Luxe bundle costs $1,000 and provides 50,000 tokens plus an additional 85,000 from the 170% mining bonus. At launch, this could be worth $33,750, a return of over 30x. The $2.5 million crypto giveaway adds another layer of excitement. Every presale bundle comes with an NFT key that unlocks a virtual vault, offering rewards across various tiers. The top vault contains $1 million worth… The post LivLive Crypto Presale Launches With 12x Returns and AR Crypto Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $LIVE presale is currently trading at $0.02 with 12x upside locked in at its launch price of $0.25. $LIVE is the native utility token of the LivLive augmented reality (AR) ecosystem, where players earn crypto rewards for completing verifiable actions and businesses launch interactive marketing campaigns. The presale has been divided into five tiers, each giving buyers access to tokens at $0.02 along with additional perks, including substantial bonus allocations and NFT keys that unlock virtual vaults holding $2.5 million in giveaways. This crypto presale is just the first step in LivLive’s long-term mission to fundamentally change how people interact with the world by building a gamified digital layer over the physical one, making every action verifiable and rewarding for the end user. $LIVE is the backbone of a comprehensive ecosystem that merges AR, AI, and blockchain technology with a physically and financially rewarding move-to-earn (M2E) gamification platform. $LIVE 12x Presale Potential Even though the use cases driving the LivLive ecosystem are multifaceted, the presale narrative has to some extent been dominated by its potential returns. The $LIVE tokens are being sold in bundles that contain a healthy allocation of tokens, a mining bonus ranging from 140–200%, NFTs that unlock vaults holding part of the $2.5 million crypto giveaway, and a physical wristband. At its core, the presale offers a locked-in 12x return, with tokens priced at $0.02 and launching at $0.25. For example, the Luxe bundle costs $1,000 and provides 50,000 tokens plus an additional 85,000 from the 170% mining bonus. At launch, this could be worth $33,750, a return of over 30x. The $2.5 million crypto giveaway adds another layer of excitement. Every presale bundle comes with an NFT key that unlocks a virtual vault, offering rewards across various tiers. The top vault contains $1 million worth…

LivLive Crypto Presale Launches With 12x Returns and AR Crypto Rewards

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:44
1
1$0.008-4.40%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00179986-2.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1278+0.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371+0.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Arweave
AR$6.737-1.18%

The $LIVE presale is currently trading at $0.02 with 12x upside locked in at its launch price of $0.25. $LIVE is the native utility token of the LivLive augmented reality (AR) ecosystem, where players earn crypto rewards for completing verifiable actions and businesses launch interactive marketing campaigns.

The presale has been divided into five tiers, each giving buyers access to tokens at $0.02 along with additional perks, including substantial bonus allocations and NFT keys that unlock virtual vaults holding $2.5 million in giveaways.

This crypto presale is just the first step in LivLive’s long-term mission to fundamentally change how people interact with the world by building a gamified digital layer over the physical one, making every action verifiable and rewarding for the end user.

$LIVE is the backbone of a comprehensive ecosystem that merges AR, AI, and blockchain technology with a physically and financially rewarding move-to-earn (M2E) gamification platform.

$LIVE 12x Presale Potential

Even though the use cases driving the LivLive ecosystem are multifaceted, the presale narrative has to some extent been dominated by its potential returns. The $LIVE tokens are being sold in bundles that contain a healthy allocation of tokens, a mining bonus ranging from 140–200%, NFTs that unlock vaults holding part of the $2.5 million crypto giveaway, and a physical wristband.

At its core, the presale offers a locked-in 12x return, with tokens priced at $0.02 and launching at $0.25. For example, the Luxe bundle costs $1,000 and provides 50,000 tokens plus an additional 85,000 from the 170% mining bonus. At launch, this could be worth $33,750, a return of over 30x.

The $2.5 million crypto giveaway adds another layer of excitement. Every presale bundle comes with an NFT key that unlocks a virtual vault, offering rewards across various tiers. The top vault contains $1 million worth of $LIVE.

Each bundle also includes a wristband that grants access to the LivLive AR world. Higher-tier wristbands come with stronger multipliers, meaning holders can earn more XP and crypto rewards for their in-game actions.

ivLive Crypto Referral Scheme Live: 10% Commission for All Buys

The presale also offers a crypto referral scheme that allows anyone to earn commissions on presale purchases even if they don’t personally participate. The crypto referral scheme operates on a flat 10% basis, making it easy to calculate potential returns. In addition, anyone using a referral code will also receive a 5% bonus, giving both parties a clear incentive.

These referral bonuses compound the benefits of the presale bundles. Alongside token allocations, mining rights, NFT keys, and wristbands, the additional 10% and 5% rewards create another layer of value for both promoters and buyers, encouraging community-driven growth.

Unlike the complex, multi-level referral systems often seen in crypto projects, LivLive keeps its approach simple and transparent. This straightforward model ensures fairness and accessibility, allowing anyone to share in the presale’s success while avoiding the pitfalls of complicated structures.

The wristbands held within the $LIVE crypto presale bundles unlock the LivLive world. Wearing the synced wristband as players carry out everyday activities opens the door to discovering AR treasures and crypto rewards right on their doorsteps.

The wristbands also serve as proof-of-presence devices, ensuring that all user actions are authentic engagements and verifiable within the ecosystem.

Players earn $LIVE tokens and RWAs for completing real-world actions such as leaving reviews, visiting cafés, working out at gyms, or attending events. For example, a player leaving a verified review of a gym might receive an RWA in the form of a redeemable pass for a free personal trainer session.

Businesses purchase $LIVE to launch AR quests that deliver verifiable engagement, transparent data, meaningful insights, and precise marketing. This creates dual benefits: users earn tangible rewards, while businesses gain genuine ROI and deeper customer connections.

Final Thoughts on the $LIVE Presale

The $LIVE presale bundles allow participants to snap up large chunks of the total 5 billion supply at $0.02, with the launch price set at $0.25, providing just over a 12x on launch. These bundles unlock more than just tokens, offering entry into the LivLive world to earn crypto rewards and RWAs for everyday actions like leaving reviews or attending events with friends.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/livlive-crypto-presale-launches-with-12x-returns-and-ar-crypto-rewards/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03476-0.05%
Threshold
T$0.01662-0.41%
Solana
SOL$238.2+0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.81%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager
New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive. That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena […] The post New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.19-2.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure