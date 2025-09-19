LivLive Offers a New Take on Artificial Intelligence-Based Crypto

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere. Every company, project & platform is trying to rebrand as an AI leader, and with that, an ongoing effort from buyers to find top AI projects.

LivLive’s new crypto presale is vying to become a leader in the AI-crypto niche.

The $LIVE token is trading for $0.02 during the presale, with the launch price set at $0.25, offering just over a 12x return.

Trillions of dollars have poured into AI ventures, and the AI niche in crypto has produced some impressive success stories. But what is this crossover really about? Is it just hype—or is there genuine utility waiting to be unlocked?

LivLive is one of the few projects proving that AI in crypto goes beyond the buzz. Its protocol uses AI to make its augmented reality (AR) game more personal, dynamic, and valuable to both users and businesses. By merging AI with AR, blockchain, and move-to-earn (M2E) elements, LivLive is building a next-generation digital ecosystem.

The LivLive presale offers users early access to this world, with bonus $LIVE token distributions included. Some believe this marks the beginning of one of the most meaningful AI-crypto crossovers since ChatGPT launched the AI hype cycle.

AI In Crypto: The Next Trillion Market?

AI wasn’t just a flash in the pan. When ChatGPT first went live, many analysts assumed it would be another tech bubble that would eventually burst, leaving investors and companies with nothing. That hasn’t been the case. Over the past couple of years, AI has become one of the most discussed technologies in the world and possibly the most valuable digital asset held by companies and even governments.

The rise of AI has supercharged the valuations of tech giants like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Alphabet. NVIDIA, in particular, has passed the $3 trillion mark in market capitalization, largely driven by the demand for its AI-focused hardware. In crypto, the AI narrative has also drawn serious capital. Billions of dollars have flowed into the market in search of the most promising AI-crypto projects, with tokens like Render (RNDR), Fetch.ai (FET), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) capturing investor attention.

AI integration in crypto is widely seen as a massive opportunity. Decentralized platforms offer unique ways to train, distribute, and apply AI models in secure, permissionless environments. From personal assistants to intelligent DeFi tools, the potential use cases are vast.

However, most AI-crypto projects have yet to deliver game-changing results. Many rely on vague roadmaps or superficial tech, meaning a true breakthrough has yet to emerge. That’s why projects offering tangible, on-chain AI utility like LivLive are drawing growing interest as investors look for the first real winner in the space.

LivLive’s Augmented Reality Ecosystem Explained

LivLive is an example of how AI can be leveraged within the crypto economy. LivLive is primarily an augmented reality (AR) project. It’s a gamified digital layer projected over the physical world using an application where players’ movements and actions are tracked in exchange for rewards.

This AR layer transforms real-world environments into interactive gaming zones. Every street, shop, or public community space becomes part of the LivLive world. Players can discover hidden treasures, complete location-based quests, and unlock unique experiences that reward them with $LIVE tokens. It gamifies real life in a way that feels immersive, fun, and meaningful.

But LivLive is more than just a basic move-to-earn (M2E) application. One of its standout features is how it brings businesses into the ecosystem. Companies can launch branded quests, turning foot traffic and reviews into powerful marketing campaigns. For example, a new coffee shop might offer $LIVE tokens to players who visit, leave a review, or share their experience online.

This entire model is powered by data. The platform tracks user behavior, movements, preferences, and interactions. That data determines how much players are rewarded and which quests they qualify for. The challenge is that these datasets are massive and difficult to interpret.

That’s where LivLive’s AI comes in. The protocol uses machine learning to process raw user data, personalize experiences, and optimize campaigns for businesses. AI ensures that the game isn’t just fun, but also smart, personalized, and adaptive for users and brands alike.

Integrating AI into AR and Crypto with LivLive

LivLive has built an AI solution for its data. The idea is that through proper analysis of user data, each experience can be personalized, improving the LivLive protocol for both players and companies looking to run marketing campaigns through quests.

The AI system processes physical movement, in-app behavior, preferences, and user social interactions to tailor quests and rewards. If a user regularly visits cafés and walks a specific route, LivLive’s AI can offer quests that align with those habits, increasing engagement and satisfaction.

For users, this means a highly personalized gaming experience where rewards feel relevant and timely. For businesses, the benefits include precision-targeted marketing and loyalty. For example, a new café can sponsor a quest that is only shown to users who frequent similar places, dramatically improving conversion and visibility. This fusion of AI and AR ensures that every interaction has value and purpose.

Useful Link

Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.