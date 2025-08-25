LLMs, Innovation Investing : Human Intelligence Research Lab

\ \ There is no human intelligence research lab on earth, at present. There is no lab studying human intelligence, directly, for what it is, how it works and how it can withstand artificial intelligence.

 

What does it mean to be intelligent — as a function of the brain? This means that if the brain is used to do something intelligent, what components of the brain were directly involved, and what did they do?

 

How does intelligence align with creativity, innovation, understanding, problem-solving, strategy and so forth? The answers are not about the labels or what they are correlated with externally, but what happens within the brain and how.

 

Why are some people, with similar training, better at something than others? Why do some things seem easier for some people than others? Why is it sometimes difficult to understand something new and complex, but easier to relate with stuff in the news — even recalling after a while? 

 

Modeling Human Intelligence

 

What are the potential candidates, for components in the brain, responsible for intelligence? Neurons, synapses, electrical signals, chemicals signals? Why? What might make them included or excluded?

 

Whatever is included, what are the mechanisms? How do the mechanisms explain the labels creativity, problem-solving, brilliance, innovation and so on? 

 

What is intelligence? Intelligence can be defined as the way memory is used. Or, the use of what is known is intelligence. So, the model would present the configuration that makes anything known, and the transport that makes it used.

 

So, if an individual is excellent at making designs, in what form are the [parts of] designs existing or represented in the brain? Then, how do these representations relay, to ensure that the outcomes in reality are novel and fascinating?

 

It is possible to rule out synapses and neurons, and assume that the configuration and transportation for functions for memory and intelligence are the electrical and chemical signals. It is possible to build a major theoretical neuroscience model on both to explain how human intelligence works, including associated labels, like creativity and others.

 

Electrical signals and chemical signals are established [in neuroscience] to be involved in all functions where neurons are active. They also have enough flexibility to structure functions and transport them better than neurons and synapses, ruling those three out, conceptually.

 

Since neurons are in clusters, it is theorized that electrical and chemical signals are in set. It is in those sets that they operate configurations for functions and it is between sets that they their transport [or use] result in intelligence.

 

Creativity could be obtained when electrical signals split, from a set to the next, with some going in an initial direction before others follow. The initial direction could seek out a fit in another set, where it should not go, but then, become a new way approach something. Innovation could be the use of a new sequence to another set or the overlay or a thick set over another. This overlay may also explain understanding. [Split, sequences and thick sets are attributes of signals, conceptually]. 

 

Human Intelligence Research Lab 

 

The first Human Intelligence Research Lab on earth can put out this, in display, as conceptual parallels of how human intelligence works, to prospect how to shape learning, problem-solving, and so forth. This will not be a lab that is trying to use AI to understand human intelligence, since that will rely on AI. It is for components of the brain and mechanisms, within what is known and how it is used. 

 

This display can also be used to [seek to] keep advantage over AI, even as it holds broad knowledge. The display can be used at work — in schools, for healthcare, to explain nurture — as a product that would shape and explore answers for humanity amid the rise of AI. It could become bigger than any AI product in the foreseeable future. 

 

There is a recent [June 30, 2025] spotlight in Quanta Magazine, Researchers Uncover Hidden Ingredients Behind AI Creativity, stating that, "Image generators are designed to mimic their training data, so where does their apparent creativity come from? A recent study suggests that it’s an inevitable by-product of their architecture." 

 

There is a new [August 24, 2025] story on EL PAÍS, Data centers are drying up the Port of Marseille: ‘They consume enormous amounts of electricity’, stating that, "The proliferation of these centers in France’s second-largest city threatens the energy supply for projects aimed at improving the lives of residents." 

 

