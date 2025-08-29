Lombard Brings $1.5 B Yield-Bearing Bitcoin Token to Solana

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 10:24
Bitcoin-staking startup Lombard Finance has deployed its yield-bearing LBTC token on the Solana blockchain, widening access to a product that lets holders earn about 1% annual yield while maintaining full Bitcoin backing

Bitcoin-staking startup Lombard Finance has deployed its yield-bearing LBTC token on the Solana blockchain, widening access to a product that lets holders earn about 1% annual yield while maintaining full Bitcoin backing.

LBTC is issued through a decentralized validator consortium that provides real-time proof-of-reserves. The token has amassed more than $1.5 billion in circulation across multiple networks, after reaching $1 billion in total value locked within 92 days of its initial release earlier this year.

The move brings native Bitcoin liquidity to Solana’s decentralised-finance applications and follows Lombard’s earlier integrations with Ethereum, Base, Sui and BNB Chain. The company says deep liquidity incentives are in place on Solana from launch.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/lombard-brings-1-5-b-yield-bearing-bitcoin-token-to-solana-15cfe994

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
