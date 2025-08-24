Lombard Launches Community Sale to Advance Liquid Restaking and Onchain Bitcoin Capital Markets

Lombard announced the upcoming pre‑launch Community Sale of its native token, BARD, on Buidlpad, a compliant token access platform that connects protocols with verified communities. The sale will distribute BARD to users as part of Lombard’s effort to broaden participation in its bitcoin-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and allow community members to engage in staking, […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/lombard-launches-community-sale-to-advance-liquid-restaking-and-onchain-bitcoin-capital-markets/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to CME's "Federal Reserve Watch", the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is 75% (84.7% yesterday), and the probability of keeping interest rates unchanged is 25%.
Agentic Commerce Can't Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether hits a record high, with crypto capitalization nearing $4 trillion. Trump's advisor signals the end of BTC bear markets for several years. Continue Reading:Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge The post Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
