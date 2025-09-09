London Blockchain Conference organizers introduced speakers of the event

In October, London will host one of the main blockchain events of the year — The London Blockchain Conference.

Sebastian Thrun and Elfried Samba will speak at the event, among more than 100 other speakers.

Blockchain, AI, Web3, and practical cases are the main topics.

The London Blockchain Conference will take place on October 22-23, 2025, at the Evolution London exhibition centre and bring together leading business leaders, politicians, and technology experts to discuss the potential of blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Web3 for the global economy. This is stated in a press release shared by the organizers with Incrypted.

They announced new key speakers of the event:

Sebastian Thrun (founder of Udacity, former Google vice president, creator of GoogleX) will speak about agent AI, smart contracts, and verifiable data in a practical “trust stack” that can be applied today;

Elfried Samba (CEO and co-founder of Butterfly Effect) will tell how Web3 leaders and creators can build a personal brand and build high-value relationships;

Amit Thawani (Chief Information Officer of Insurance, Pensions, & Investments at Lloyds Banking) will present a case study on the tokenization of real assets and its role in creating new financial rails for capital;

Dr. Bernard Kronfellner (Partner, BCG) will offer five tests for evaluating stablecoins, including analyzing demand, political factors, and the transition from pilots to scale;

Jane Moore (Head of Department, Payments and Digital Assets at the Financial Conduct Authority) will discuss how global coordination in the regulation of the crypto market is being formed in a fireside chat.

Among other participants:

Larisa Yarovaya (Director of the Digital Finance Centre) will present a report on crypto adoption and the future of payments;

Previn Singh (Executive in Residence, Global Digital Finance) — a panel on TradFi 2.0 regarding building blockchain rails;

Pankhuri Bansal (blockchain expert, UN advisor) — participation in a panel on central bank digital currency (CBDC) and digital money;

Prof. Nasim Naqvi (President of the British Blockchain Association) — a presentation on the creation of a national roadmap for innovation, regulation, and implementation of blockchain;

Francesco Pierangeli (Deputy Director at the UK Centre for Blockchain Technologies) — a panel on policymaker mindsets and digital asset regulation.

According to the statement, the conference will bring together more than 100 speakers from business and government. Discussion topics will include digital identity, scalability, smart contracts, sustainable use of technology, and building trust in the digital age.

Conference director Alex Stein emphasized the practical nature of this year’s event:

The conference has traditionally been a platform for enterprises, startups, investors, and policy makers to meet and discuss the transition from concepts to commercial reality, the event team noted.

Registration and tickets are available here.

The full conference program can be checked here.